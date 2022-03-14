Williams Sonoma Just Slashed Prices on Cast-Iron Cookware—Including Staub, Lodge and Le Creuset
The list of things cast iron can't do is pretty short—that's why we're always on the lookout for major deals on some of our favorite heavy duty cookware brands, like Le Creuset, Staub and Lodge. When it comes to choosing a cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven, those brands won top prizes when evaluated in the EatingWell test kitchen. And if you're eager to get that classic grilled char on your meat and veggies even when it's cold out, all three brands make a hard-to-resist grill pan, too.
Of the Staub Cast-Iron Fry Pan, our test kitchen noted that it was easy to clean (and dishwasher safe!) and helpfully equipped with two pouring spouts for easy handling. You can pick up that very skillet (buy it: $180, was $220, Williams Sonoma) with an 18% discount during Williams Sonoma's latest big sale—and that's just the tip of the cast-iron iceberg.
One of the best deals in this lineup is the Le Creuset Signature French Oven, a 2.5-quart Dutch oven that's oven-safe up to 375°F and perfect for small delights like our Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole for Two. If you're usually cooking for one or two people, this little pot might be the perfect fit for you. "Because of the size it's more practical for everyday use," one reviewer wrote of the French oven. "I like it so much, I am tempted to buy another in a different color." This sale has the pot marked down from $270 to $140—a 48% discount.
If you're more in the market for a grill pan, Le Creuset has a couple of options. The 9.5-inch grill pan (buy it: $110, was $168; Williams Sonoma) is "super easy" to clean up, according to one review, while the larger Le Creuset Skinny Grill (buy it: $110, was $195; Williams Sonoma) is "perfect for everything," a reviewer says," especially if you have an induction cooktop. Whichever one tempts you, you'll want to break it in with a delicious recipe like our Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken or some classic grilled veggies.
There are even more bargains worth shopping from this limited-time Williams Sonoma sale—read on for nine more cast-iron deals that might tickle your fancy or shop the whole sale on Williams Sonoma's website.
9 Williams Sonoma Cast Iron Deals to Shop Now
Buy it: Staub 5-Quart Deep Oven in La Mer, $200; was $500 or $529; Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Staub 3.75-Quart Essential French Oven in Matte Black, $220, was $320; Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Staub 3.25-Quart Demi French Oven in Matte Black, $250, was $457; Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Le Creuset Soup Pot in Nectar, $220, was $328; Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Staub 10-Inch Pure Grill in Cherry, $120, was $160; Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Staub Stackable 4-Piece Set in Sage, $500, was $1,057; Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Le Creuset Signature Deep Skillet in Flame, $152, was $190; Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Lodge 15.25-Inch Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet, $56, was $70; Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Lodge 17-Inch Seasoned Cast-Iron Double-Handled Skillet, $70, was $100; Williams Sonoma