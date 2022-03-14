Williams Sonoma Just Slashed Prices on Cast-Iron Cookware—Including Staub, Lodge and Le Creuset

One of the best deals in this lineup is the Le Creuset Signature French Oven, a 2.5-quart Dutch oven that's oven-safe up to 375°F and perfect for small delights like our Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole for Two. If you're usually cooking for one or two people, this little pot might be the perfect fit for you. "Because of the size it's more practical for everyday use," one reviewer wrote of the French oven. "I like it so much, I am tempted to buy another in a different color." This sale has the pot marked down from $270 to $140—a 48% discount.