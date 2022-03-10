I Buy This Plant Every Spring—Here's Why You Need One, Too

Do yourself a favor and pick a few of these gorgeous plants up this year. Your local pollinators will thank you, and you'll love the color and pizzaz that pineapple sage brings to your garden. Just remember to plant them in pots if you don't want a full-on bush in your yard, and be sure to buy pineapple sage, because there are similar-looking plants that aren't edible (you can test this by rubbing the leaves between your fingers. If it smells like pineapple, you're good to go). Buy them: three plants for $25, Burpee.