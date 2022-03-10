The Best Comfortable Sneakers for Everyday Wear

When trying sneakers on, consider the fit. They should not feel tight, but they should fit snug, "like the shoes are hugging your feet," says Sutera. Your toes should have enough room to spread and wiggle, but don't make the common mistake of measuring your foot only to accommodate your big toe—as some people have longer second toes, she adds. As with any shoe, make sure you don't have any spots that rub while you're trying on sneakers. If they're not fitting right to begin with, they'll only continue to get more uncomfortable when you actually wear and walk in them. Getting a good sneaker means you shouldn't have to "break them in," says Sutera. Likewise, you should avoid buying shoes that slip off your heel and that require padding inside to make them the right size.