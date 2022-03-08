8 Products to Help You Organize Your Kitchen and Cut Down on Plastic Use

From cleaners to food storage containers, these products will help you cut down on waste in the kitchen.
Morgan Durick March 08, 2022
Did you know the average American disposes of more than 200 pounds of the stuff annually? And single-use plastics are a big part of that total, adding to a large environmental burden. There might be health reasons to avoid plastic, too. Plastics can contain chemicals like BPA, phthalates and POPs that might accumulate in our body tissues over time, but more research is needed to clarify this and its affects on health. We've rounded up some sustainable finds to help shrink your plastic footprint.

1. Food Huggers

Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers
Food52

These silicone food savers eliminate the need for plastic wrap or foil and fit snugly over jars, cans or that leftover half tomato from lunch. Bonus: They're dishwasher and microwave-safe and nest together for easy storage.

2. Bee's Wrap

Bee's Wrap Assorted 3 Pack
Bee's Wrap

Here's another way to ditch that roll of (unrecyclable) plastic wrap. Crafted from natural ingredients like beeswax, cotton, plant oils and tree resin, these Vermont-made wraps can be washed and reused for over a year. And, they come in a range of adorable designs.

3. Grove Co. Essential Cleaner Concentrates Set

Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate
Grove Collaborative

Packaged in recyclable glass, this 3-piece set contains multipurpose, glass and tub-and-tile cleaner concentrates made from plant based formulas. Mix with water in a reusable spray bottle. We're fans of the fragrances, too, like orange and rosemary.

4. Zip Top Dishes, Bags and Cups

Zip Top™ 8-Piece Reusable Food Storage Set in Teal
Made from 100% BPA-free silicone, one reusable zip-up container can replace 5,000+ plastic baggies. Designed to stand upright, they are easy to fill before sealing and come in a wide array of shapes and sizes. They're also microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

5. Dropps Dishwasher Detergent

Dishwasher Detergent
Dropps

Dropps has eliminated more than 3 million plastic jugs since launching in 2006. The pods contain an environmentally friendly formula that doesn't require pre-rinsing—saving time and water. They also cut waste by shipping in a recyclable box that doubles as packaging.

6. World Centric Assorted Cutlery

World Centric Assorted Corn Starch Flatware
There are times—picnics, road trips, takeout dinners—when a disposable fork or spoon is just easier. That's when we turn to these utensils, which are biodegradable and commercially compostable. Pitch or save them for next time.

7. No Tox Life Dish Block

DISH BLOCK Solid Dish Soap
Trade your plastic dish soap bottle for this solid bar that has more uses than your kitchen sink. The gentle vegan formula does the dishes and removes laundry and carpet stains too. The company also sells a plant-fiber dish brush—a great alternative to plastic sponges.

8. Yamazaki Dryer

Yamazaki Bottle Dryer & Bag Stand
We love this multi-use kitchen stand for drying bottles, silicone bags and gently used plastic bags (hey, sometimes you just need a plastic baggie). Simply rinse bags or bottles clean then hang upside down to dry. Plus, it folds flat to stash in a drawer.

