8 Products to Help You Organize Your Kitchen and Cut Down on Plastic Use

Did you know the average American disposes of more than 200 pounds of the stuff annually? And single-use plastics are a big part of that total, adding to a large environmental burden. There might be health reasons to avoid plastic, too. Plastics can contain chemicals like BPA, phthalates and POPs that might accumulate in our body tissues over time, but more research is needed to clarify this and its affects on health. We've rounded up some sustainable finds to help shrink your plastic footprint.