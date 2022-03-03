This Kitchen Appliance Has Helped Me Eat Healthier and Get Dinner on the Table Faster

I got an air fryer when they first started getting popular several years ago, and I've held onto it because it worked fine. It got my Brussels sprouts crispy and cooked a piece of breaded chicken with ease, but it was nothing to write home about. My main pet peeve? The air fryer was big, but the fryer basket was so small that it could only hold a cup or two of food. Plus, crowding the basket defeated the purpose of using the air fryer, since the food wouldn't cook evenly or get crispy. Since I'm married to a giant—he's 6'4, built like a football player and has an appetite to match—these tiny portions were definitely not going to cut it. I finally decided it was time to upgrade my air fryer, so I recently got this Ninja Foodi 10-quart air fryer.