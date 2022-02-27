This Soap Helps Me Use 50% Less Tap Water—And My Plates Have Never Been Cleaner

I am a dietitian on a budget, and I live in a small apartment. I'll admit that my kitchen situation has been less than ideal for a little while now. My primary grievance is that I don't have a dishwasher. I love to cook essentially every day for most (if not all) of my meals, and as a result, it seems like the sink is always full of dirty dishes and pans. While I have my little tips and tricks to help me cut down on the waste associated with lots of cleaning, (I'll turn the water off while I scrub, cut my sponges in half, etc.) there's one product in particular that's changed the game for me when it comes to dishes.