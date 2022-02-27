This Soap Helps Me Use 50% Less Tap Water—And My Plates Have Never Been Cleaner
Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where associate nutrition editor and registered dietitian, Jessica Ball, keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two and make earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.
I am a dietitian on a budget, and I live in a small apartment. I'll admit that my kitchen situation has been less than ideal for a little while now. My primary grievance is that I don't have a dishwasher. I love to cook essentially every day for most (if not all) of my meals, and as a result, it seems like the sink is always full of dirty dishes and pans. While I have my little tips and tricks to help me cut down on the waste associated with lots of cleaning, (I'll turn the water off while I scrub, cut my sponges in half, etc.) there's one product in particular that's changed the game for me when it comes to dishes.
The new Gain Powerblast Dish Spray ($4.89, Target.com) has actually made it enjoyable to do the dishes, and that's saying something. Usually I dread the sink filling up with dirty dish water and having to endlessly scrub to get out the remnants of difficult ingredients like melted cheese. But the Powerblast Dish Spray not only cleans much better than traditional dish soap, it actually helps me use less water, too (roughly 50% less water, to be specific). When you spray your dishes, the soap is already foamy and ready for scrubbing, so you only need water for your final rinse. Avoiding the initial rinse with water also prevents food scraps or cooking grease from getting everywhere.
The scent of this Powerblast Dish Spray is amazing and my dishes feel noticeably cleaner after using it. Plus, I have to scrub much less to get rid of any stains or stuck on food remains. Not to mention, it's less than five dollars for a bottle and a little goes a long way so it really lasts. Gain claims the inspiration for this product was to "transform washing dishes into everyone's favorite household task". While I wouldn't go that far (I still daydream of dishwashers), I have already recommended this product to everyone I know. As a person without a dishwasher who cooks at least two to three times a day, I would consider this product a must-buy.