This Plant-Based Milk Is So Good in Lattes That I Buy It in Bulk
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
I'm a huge coffee drinker, and I especially love a creamy latte first thing in the morning. To make things a little easier on myself, I rely on my trusty Nespresso machine (buy it: $249, Williams Sonoma) since it pours the perfect shot of espresso every single time. Plus, it has an aeroccino that warms and froths the milk to perfection.
While I'm certainly not against using dairy milk in a latte, plant-based milks typically last longer in the fridge. Since I'm the only person in my house who drinks coffee, it's hard for me to use up a jug of regular milk before it goes bad. I've been trying out different plant-based milks in my morning coffee, and, honestly, I've been a little disappointed. They're either too thin or too watery, and they don't give me that fluffy coffee-shop froth I'm after.
But recently I found the perfect solution: Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend. This plant-based milk is perfect for your morning coffee or latte. It's thick, creamy and froths like a dream. It's even great in iced coffee or cold brew! This oat milk blend isn't flavored and there are only 3 grams of added sugar, so it's not overly sweet. Plus, you can feel good about using it in your coffee every morning because there are no added gums or stabilizers.
Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend is so good that I now buy it in bulk on Amazon. It's shelf-stable, so you can stash it away in your pantry until you need it (once it's opened, store it in your fridge). Amazon sells six, 32-ounce containers for under $25—much cheaper than if you were to buy an oat milk latte every day!
I can be a little picky when it comes to my morning coffee, but this plant-based milk has been a total game-changer. Try it, and thank me later.
