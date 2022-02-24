This Plant-Based Milk Is So Good in Lattes That I Buy It in Bulk

While I'm certainly not against using dairy milk in a latte, plant-based milks typically last longer in the fridge. Since I'm the only person in my house who drinks coffee, it's hard for me to use up a jug of regular milk before it goes bad. I've been trying out different plant-based milks in my morning coffee, and, honestly, I've been a little disappointed. They're either too thin or too watery, and they don't give me that fluffy coffee-shop froth I'm after.