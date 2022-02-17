I Reach for This Pan Almost Every Day—and It's Under $50
I get to try out a lot of high-quality cookware. It's a nice perk of my job, and I've become a little picky about the pots and pans I use. While I love anything from Le Creuset or Smithey, I've been searching for a lightweight pan I can use for everyday cooking. I recently tried out Jason Wu's 12-inch cast-aluminum nonstick ″Everything Pan,″ and it's safe to say I've found my go-to piece of cookware. It truly lives up to its name: You can cook everything in it.
Jason Wu is a Taiwanese Canadian artist and fashion designer who has dressed celebrities like Michelle Obama, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt and Reese Witherspoon. He recently launched a line of cookware on QVC, and it's as stunning as you'd imagine. Wu's fashion prowess is especially evident in the design of the pan. It's incredibly chic and the matte finish feels beautiful in your hands.
The 12-inch pan is made of nonstick cast aluminum for even heating, comes in two colorways (black and white) and includes a flat glass lid. To add to the pan's ergonomic design, you can flip the glass lid upside down to easily stack your other pieces of Jason Wu cookware. The cookware is also safe to clean in the dishwasher and ready for use on all cooktops, including induction.
I love that the pan is super lightweight and has two easy-to-grip handles (you won't feel like you're going to pull out your back when you carry it, a problem I sometimes have with my Le Creuset and Smithey pieces). My favorite part about this pan is its incredible versatility. It's deep enough to sauté or shallow-fry meat or veggies without dealing with annoying oil splatter, and you can even use it to boil pasta or steam dumplings (there's a handy bamboo insert for that, FYI).
The Everything Pan truly combines fashion and function, and I find myself reaching for it every single day. Right now it's on sale for $49.92 (down from $53.80), but it performs like it should cost three times that amount. This designer pan is a total steal.
