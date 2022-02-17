I Reach for This Pan Almost Every Day—and It's Under $50

I get to try out a lot of high-quality cookware. It's a nice perk of my job, and I've become a little picky about the pots and pans I use. While I love anything from Le Creuset or Smithey, I've been searching for a lightweight pan I can use for everyday cooking. I recently tried out Jason Wu's 12-inch cast-aluminum nonstick ″Everything Pan,″ and it's safe to say I've found my go-to piece of cookware. It truly lives up to its name: You can cook everything in it.