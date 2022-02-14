People Say They're "Obsessed" with This Mess-Free Citrus Juicer

Williams Sonoma just shared a video of its store-brand lime press on Instagram, and I think I've fallen in love. The press has a little measuring cup under the strainer, so as you press down to squeeze your lime, all of the juice ends up in the cup. You'll know immediately how many tablespoons or ounces you got out of your fruit, which is handy for following recipes or making cocktails, and you won't even have stray lime juice splattered on your cabinets. (I have a feeling I won't miss that.)