People Say They're "Obsessed" with This Mess-Free Citrus Juicer
I'm the kind of person who puts citrus on everything—a little lemon on my store-bought hummus, lime juice and slices in my ice water, or plenty of zest to go around whenever my roasted veggies are missing something. When other people panic buy milk and toilet paper, I'm in the produce section loading up on lemons, limes and oranges.
So when my metal—metal!—lemon press snapped into two pieces last week, I became a person on the hunt for a new, worthwhile citrus press. And I think I've found it.
Williams Sonoma just shared a video of its store-brand lime press on Instagram, and I think I've fallen in love. The press has a little measuring cup under the strainer, so as you press down to squeeze your lime, all of the juice ends up in the cup. You'll know immediately how many tablespoons or ounces you got out of your fruit, which is handy for following recipes or making cocktails, and you won't even have stray lime juice splattered on your cabinets. (I have a feeling I won't miss that.)
The lime press is available in stores or on the Williams Sonoma website for $35, and they even offer a larger citrus press (buy it: $45, Williams Sonoma) for oranges and lemons. Both juicing tools got high praise in the comments. "I have the lemon one and I'm obsessed!," cookbook author Kate Modic chimed in. Others said they love the lime version, with one shopper calling it "absolutely the best."
Another ecstatic reviewer said that while you don't necessarily need this juicer, "you NEED it!"
The press will definitely make it easier for me to make some of my favorite recipes, like this Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette or Mojito Mocktail—and I might even try my hand at these Lemon Pancakes. In any case, I'll be glad to have an easier way to reap the health benefits of eating lots of tangy citrus.
