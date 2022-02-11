The 8 Best Valentine's Day Flowers You Can Buy Online
Well, February is here—you know the drill. Time to send a bouquet to that special someone. But, Valentine's Day isn't limited to star-crossed lovers. Whether it be to a partner, a friend or your next-door neighbor, celebrate the loves in your life with a bundle of fresh blooms delivered straight to their door.
1. Hydrangeas
Adding body and elegance to any arrangement, you can't go wrong with a good hydrangea. Plus, they're long-lasting when cared for correctly. Try misting the petals occasionally to keep them hydrated or try adding a little alum powder to the water (read more on this hack here). In this beautiful bouquet, they blend green mini hydrangeas, pink spray roses and peach hypericum berries to create a bundle that will surely make your sweetheart smile.
2. Poppies
We love poppies for the ethereal spin they put on classic V-Day bouquets. Ditching the usual love-day colors (like pinks and reds), this arrangement from Terrain collides vibrant shades of orange and yellow poppies to make for a bright centerpiece for a Valentine's Day dinner.
3. Tulip Bulb Garden
Got a green thumb in your life? A bulb garden might be the perfect gift. This one from ProFlowers ships in a woven basket and comes with 12 pre-planted pink bulbs ready to sprout. Simply place it in indirect sunlight, water once a week and watch them bloom (like a new romance).
4. Dried Flowers
This Valentine's Day, seal your love with something that never dies. Dried flowers are just as beautiful as their fresh counterparts, but you'll never have to toss them. We love this timeless bouquet from Afloral, comprised of lavender, wildflowers and white daisies—then wrapped to perfection in brown kraft paper.
5. Eternity Roses
You can't go wrong with roses on Valentine's Day—especially if they come in a heart-shaped hat box. Romantic, right? Venus ET Fleur's Eternity Roses are harvested at peak, then dehydrated and treated with natural oils and wax to preserve their beauty for over a year—which is why this option is on the pricey end. But these beauties are worth it! Take your pick between a multitude of rose colors and a white, black, creme or gray Parisian box to display them.
6. Lilies
Lilies are a non-traditional way to honor your love this Valentine's Day, and we can't stop eyeing this bundle featuring Asiatic and Peruvian varieties. Inspired by the rolling fields of Europe, this design features lilies, loads of greenery, carnations, roses and dainty baby's breath. 1-800 Flowers even offers same-day delivery if you're in a time crunch.
7. Succulents
If Cupid was a bouquet, he'd be this one. This romantic arrangement features wispy greenery, stunning white roses and trendy succulents—which can be saved and replanted once the flowers wither. Make it extra special by adding chocolate or a teddy bear to your delivery.
8. A Subscription Service
Want to give a gift that keeps giving? BloomsyBox offers three monthly plans that bring seasonal arrangements to your doorstep every month. In the spirit of love, they're offering a special "3 Weeks of Romance" subscription in February. Fresh flowers—like bright roses and blooming tulips—will be delivered throughout the month.