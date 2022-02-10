Maskc Has Discounted All the Masks on Its Website by 25%—Including KN95s
If you're on the hunt for a deal on some breathable, sturdy masks, Maskc has an irresistible deal going on now. The brand, which has been seen on celebs like Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde and Sophia Richie, offers masks in a variety of colors that could go with just about anything you wear. Right now the retailer is offering 25% off your total purchase when you enter the code STAYSAFE at checkout.
The typically out-of-stock KN95 masks are almost all available right now, so you'll have your pick of the colors that appeal most to you. There's the warm Earth Tones set, the bright Electric Hues set, the Neon Loop Variety pack, the nude Allure Variety set, the cool Vogue Variety set, the Black Plaid set and a simple set of black masks. No matter the color scheme, packs of 10 will cost you $36, or $27 with the discount code.
Maskc sells some of its masks in packs of 25, including the black masks and Spring Hues set, which are both on sale separately from the 25% discount.
Buy it: Black KN95 Face Mask 25-Pack, was $90, is $45; maskc.com
Maskc suggests using their KN95 masks for times when you need to mask up while exercising, since the three-dimensional structure allows for more breathability. The masks have five layers, including a non-woven exterior, two polyolefin fiber layers, a cotton filtration layer and a soft inner layer meant for skin contact. That soft layer and ergonomic design have received rave reviews from customers.
"These masks don't just look pretty," one reviewer writes. "The quality is amazing. They are very comfortable to wear, too."
Buy it: Spring Hues KN95 Face Mask 25-Pack, was $90, is $75; maskc.com
If you just need basic masks, Maskc also has a number of designs available in its standard three-ply masks. Each pack of 10 costs $18. The brand even has kids' masks in both varieties, so you can pick up child-size KN95s or basic paper masks at the same price as the adult versions—and parents say their kids love the comfy masks, especially those with fun designs.
"My very picky 7 year old was reluctant to switch from her favorite cloth masks to these," one review reads. "After just one day, she made a total 180 and now these are her new favorite masks. I'm very glad that making the switch was so easy and that we made the switch in December, right as omicron was starting to significantly impact our area."
Find the full rundown of available masks on the Maskc website—just remember to enter STAYSAFE during checkout for an extra discount.