These Clear Containers Helped Me Finally Tame My Pantry Clutter

My husband and I bought our first house a few years ago. It's a charming little fixer-upper from the '70s, and we absolutely love it. But one thing that's been challenging to navigate in an older home is our weird kitchen pantry. The "pantry" is really just a row of tall, shallow cabinets in our kitchen. At first glance, they look pretty spacious, but the shelves are a little less than 12 inches deep so it's hard to *actually* store things. As someone who loves to cook and works for a digital food publication, I have plenty of gadgets and food that I need to stow away in my pantry.