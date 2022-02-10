These Clear Containers Helped Me Finally Tame My Pantry Clutter
My husband and I bought our first house a few years ago. It's a charming little fixer-upper from the '70s, and we absolutely love it. But one thing that's been challenging to navigate in an older home is our weird kitchen pantry. The "pantry" is really just a row of tall, shallow cabinets in our kitchen. At first glance, they look pretty spacious, but the shelves are a little less than 12 inches deep so it's hard to *actually* store things. As someone who loves to cook and works for a digital food publication, I have plenty of gadgets and food that I need to stow away in my pantry.
Since we don't have the budget for a complete kitchen renovation, I wanted to find a way to organize (read: I needed to stop living in fear of an avalanche every time I opened my cabinets). I recently discovered these container sets from Rubbermaid, and they've already made a world of difference.
For starters, they're large enough to store items like dried pasta, cereal, flour or sugar but shallow enough to fit on my odd pantry shelves with ease. These containers are completely clear, so you can see exactly what's inside of them. Also, I'm an extraordinarily clumsy person and tend to knock over things while digging through my pantry (I can't tell you how many times I've had to sweep up piles of flour). I love that these containers feature sturdy latches and seals to help prevent spills, and I'm happy to report that I've had zero casualties so far. Additionally, these tight seals help keep out air to keep food fresher for longer.
