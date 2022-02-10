The 4 Best Pasta Makers and Tools, According to Our Test Kitchen
We love the simplicity of grabbing a box of noodles from the pantry and having a quick dinner on the table. (It's a classic weeknight meal for a reason!) But there's something truly special about making pasta from scratch. It's smoother, more tender, velvety—perfetta. Here are our favorite pasta machines and tools that make the process, dare we say it, a pleasure. We tested a slew of hand-crank and electric pasta makers to see which ones were the easiest to use, produced the best results and were a cinch to clean. These were the hands-down winners. And note the other handy tools we like to keep around.
Best Pasta Makers and Tools
Best Hand-Crank Pasta Maker: Imperia Pasta Machine
This Italian-made chrome-plated-steel pasta machine is exceptionally sturdy. That makes a big difference when rolling out sheet after sheet of dough. It includes a double-edged cutter for thin spaghetti and fettuccine (additional attachments available).
Best Electric Pasta Maker: Philips Pasta Maker Pro
Simply add the ingredients and the machine mixes and extrudes the dough through dies of various shapes and sizes (penne, spaghetti, etc.). It has simple-to-follow instructions, produces fresh pasta in about 10 minutes, and includes a tool that makes cleaning the die easy.
Chicago Metallic Pasta & Pastry Wheel
This stainless-steel wheel quickly cuts fresh pasta with ease. This little gadget will help you achieve perfect pasta shapes and a decorative border (you can choose smooth or ruffled edges). Bonus: It's dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze.
Acacia Pasta Drying Rack
Made with gorgeous acacia wood and a minimalist design, this sturdy pasta rack dries fresh pasta (such as spaghetti, linguine, fettuccine, Chinese egg noodles and more) with ease. It features eight rods and a high clearance to provide plenty of space for long noodles.