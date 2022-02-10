The 4 Best Pasta Makers and Tools, According to Our Test Kitchen

We love the simplicity of grabbing a box of noodles from the pantry and having a quick dinner on the table. (It's a classic weeknight meal for a reason!) But there's something truly special about making pasta from scratch. It's smoother, more tender, velvety—perfetta. Here are our favorite pasta machines and tools that make the process, dare we say it, a pleasure. We tested a slew of hand-crank and electric pasta makers to see which ones were the easiest to use, produced the best results and were a cinch to clean. These were the hands-down winners. And note the other handy tools we like to keep around.