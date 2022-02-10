KitchenAid's New Color of the Year Is Called 'Beetroot'—and It's a Total Stunner
KitchenAid just announced their 2022 color of the year: Beetroot. Though we loved last year's warm and earthy color of the year, 'Honey," Beetroot is a welcome (and fun!) change of pace. It's a vibrant magenta shade that's inspired by one of our favorite root veggies—and it's sure to make a bold statement in any kitchen.
Carley Smith, senior marketing manager for KitchenAid says, "This energizing and uplifting hue invites adventurous cooks of all skill levels to make every day more vibrant by feeding their insatiable appetite for new experiences in the kitchen and beyond."
While beets may look like a humble root veggie on the outside, their vibrant interior hue inspired Director of Advanced Design at Whirlpool Corporation Jessica McConnell to create this color with her team. McConnell says, "When [a beet is] sliced open, it reveals extraordinary vibrance inside. The rich magenta with lush satin finish makes every day more vibrant with a pop of energizing color."
KitchenAid will be offering their Artisan 5-Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and K400 Blender in the Beetroot colorway. The stand mixer will retail for $499.99 and the blender will retail for $299.99. Both will be available for purchase starting today on KitchenAid.com.
To celebrate KitchenAid's color of the year, Stan's Donuts will also be selling a limited-time Beetroot-inspired donut. It will be available to purchase at Stan's locations in Chicago and on Goldbelly through February 13, 2022.