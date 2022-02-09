The Mask Brand That Jennifer Garner Loves Just Restocked KN95 Masks in 6 Colors
Since the CDC and other experts started recommending KN95 masks in the fight against COVID-19, many popular brands—like Maskc and Vida—have had a tough time keeping them in stock. But now one of their competitors, Evolvetogether, has just dropped a whole bunch of their sturdy dual-layer masks in six simple, neutral colors that could work with any wardrobe.
Jennifer Garner has been seen rocking the navy blue Santorini masks, which are back in stock as a one-time purchase or a monthly guaranteed subscription. All six colors run $15 for a pack of five masks, or $13.46 for a monthly pack—a 10% discount. The masks come with a biodegradable pouch you can store your masks in before using them, so you can keep them nice and sterile.
Buy it: Pack of 5 KN95 Masks in Santorini, $15, evolvetogether.com
With chill, earthy tones available, like the black Rio de Janeiro, green Manú, khaki Copenhagen, gray Marrakech and white Mount Fuji, it's no surprise that plenty of celebs have been spotted wearing one of the Evolvetogether masks. Among their ranks are Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, Serena Williams, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.
While only one color is in stock right now, Evolvetogether also offers KN95 masks for kids—you can buy a pack of navy blue child-size masks for $15 right now. Evolvetogether notes that the masks should fit most kids between the ages of 3 and 8. Just gently knot the ear loops for a tighter fit on younger kids. Like the adult masks, each kid-size mask comes with longitudinal and latitudinal coordinates in small type on the side of each mask as a tribute to whichever island, city or mountain the color is named for.
Buy it: Pack of 5 KN95 Kids Masks in Santorini, $15, evolvetogether.com
Each mask is made in a sterile FDA-registered factory and has six layers of protection, including a water-resistant outer layer, two filters, one layer of activated charcoal to eliminate odors and two layers of moisture absorption on the inside. The masks are hypoallergenic and latex-free, so they'll even work for folks with sensitive skin.
While Evolvetogether doesn't support reviews on its website, plenty of customers have commented on the brand's Instagram feed with their compliments for the trendy masks. "Are you restocking masks soon? They are the best!," one fan commented. And celebrity stylist Katie Collins chimed in on a photo of Charlize Theron wearing an Evolvetogether mask to say that she "always loves" including the brand's masks in her favorite celeb looks.
Find the full selection of available KN95 masks on Evolvetogether's website, where you can also sign up to be notified about individual colors being restocked.