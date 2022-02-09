The Mask Brand That Jennifer Garner Loves Just Restocked KN95 Masks in 6 Colors

While only one color is in stock right now, Evolvetogether also offers KN95 masks for kids—you can buy a pack of navy blue child-size masks for $15 right now. Evolvetogether notes that the masks should fit most kids between the ages of 3 and 8. Just gently knot the ear loops for a tighter fit on younger kids. Like the adult masks, each kid-size mask comes with longitudinal and latitudinal coordinates in small type on the side of each mask as a tribute to whichever island, city or mountain the color is named for.