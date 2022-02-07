Gwyneth Paltrow Just Gave a Tour of Her Beautiful Kitchen—and the Staub Cookware She Loves

If you've been itching to get a look at Gwyneth Paltrow's new, custom-built home in Montecito, California, you'll be excited to know that it will soon appear in the March 2022 issue of Architectural Digest. Recently, Paltrow welcomed the magazine to her home for an Open Door house tour, where she gave the inside scoop on everything from her kids' favorite home-cooked meals to the hand-painted wallpaper she commissioned for her dining room and bathroom. (You can copy that look with a watercolor-inspired wallpaper design, like this one from Etsy.)