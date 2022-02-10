The 7 Best KN95 Masks for Adults and Children, According to an Expert

However, if you don't have access to an N95 or KN95 mask, Cherian says that your next best option would be to use well-fitted surgical masks. He adds, "Remember: The worst thing you can do is to use a simple face cloth or even a face shield—there is actually no data to support face shields [being] at all effective." But if you're in a pinch, there are ways you can up your cloth mask's defense. While a new study from the CDC found cloth masks to only lower your odds of contracting the virus and testing positive by 56% (surgical masks lowered them by 66% and respirators lowered them by 83%), the organization shared that double masking a multilayered cloth mask with a disposable surgical mask can improve your protection against the virus. Make sure to wear the surgical underneath the cloth mask as this will push the edges of the surgical mask closer to your face and add more filtration.