We Tried Clevr Blends Superfood Lattes—But Are They Healthy?

Matcha SuperLatte

For fans of matcha, you'll love this superfood latte. The matcha flavor shines through and pairs well with the accompanying oat milk, which provides a creamy texture. Plus, the use of oat milk powder makes this latte vegan-friendly. The rich green of the matcha powder produces a vibrant, colorful drink.

The Matcha SuperLatte is designed to help with energy and focus, which might be due to green tea's effect on the brain. A 2017 review in the journal Phytomedicine looked at 21 studies to see how green tea affects cognition, memory, mood and more. The researchers found that the combination of caffeine and l-theanine, an amino acid commonly found in green tea, helped reduce anxiety, improve memory and sharpen attention span. The review concluded that these benefits were strongest when caffeine and l-theanine were paired together, like in green tea and matcha.

Buy it: Clevr Blends, $28