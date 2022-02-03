I'm Buying Myself These 5 Things for Valentine's Day—and You Should Too
Though I'm happily married, I don't think you need a plus one to celebrate Valentine's Day. In fact, I'm a huge proponent of buying yourself little love gifts, regardless of your relationship status. It doesn't have to be an over-the-top item or cost a lot of money—it can be as simple as some fresh flowers from the grocery store or your favorite candle.
You don't need the excuse of a rom-com–worthy holiday to practice self-care, either. We've made it through two years of a global pandemic, and I think that we all deserve a little love gift right now. So go ahead and buy the chocolates or the luxe sheets you've been eyeing—you deserve it.
What to Buy Yourself for Valentine's Day
Chocolates
What is Valentine's Day without a box of chocolates? Gift yourself some sweet treats this year (bonus: you don't have to share them). I'm partial to anything filled with caramel, cashew butter or hazelnut, so I love this First Aid Chocolate Box from Max Brenner or Godiva's Valentine's Day Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box. If you want to go with something simple and delicious, Max Brenner's Heart Praline Box has a mix of white chocolate, milk chocolate and dark chocolate cubes.
Luxe Sheets
High-quality sheets can make your sleeping experience so much more comfortable and luxurious. If you've ever wanted your bedroom to feel like a 5-star resort, this sheet set from Nollapelli is the key. These sheets are made of 45% Tencel lyocell, 35% nylon and 20% cotton, so they're incredibly soft and breathable. I also love that they're easy to care for (they can be washed in your machine and tumble dried on low).
A Spa-Like Body Wash
This shower cream from Dr. Hauschka is gentle, creamy and incredibly moisturizing. Its bright and invigorating lemongrass scent makes me feel like I'm at a spa (which is perfect for self-care nights). It's only $12 for a 5-ounce tube, but it feels like it could easily be five times that price. Bonus: the tube is made from recycled—and recyclable—plastic, so it doesn't have to end up in a landfill when you're done.
Flowers
I love having fresh flowers in my house during the winter, since it brings in a little life and brightens up my space. While you could certainly head to Trader Joe's for an affordable bouquet of roses, hydrangeas or sunflowers, it can also be fun (and worth the splurge, IMO) to have some nice flowers delivered to your home. The Bouqs has a gorgeous assortment of Valentine's Day flowers, but I personally can't stop eyeing the ″Cupcake″ bouquet. This beautifully textured pink arrangement includes limonium, carnations and spray roses, and you can choose from three different sizes. Bonus: Right now when you order the deluxe size, you can get double the blooms for no extra cost when you enter the code "2XBLOOMS" at checkout.
Candles
People can be kind of particular when it comes to candles—and that's exactly why I think Vellabox is so cool. It's a candle subscription service that's curated based on your personal scent preferences and it's delivered as often as you want. Vellabox also has some individual candles available for purchase without a subscription, and they're perfect for Valentine's Day (think: red wine, rose bouquet or dapper lumberjack).
