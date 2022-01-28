I Just Found Out I Have Dry Eyes—Here Are 5 Things That Have Helped Me

The suggestions on the printout included various therapies, from artificial tears to more intense in-office procedures (thankfully I'm not to the latter part yet). After about a week of trying some of my doctor's suggested over-the-counter treatments, I'm already feeling so much better—and the redness and irritation in my eyes is nearly gone. If you work in front of a computer all day and/or suffer from dry eyes, check out these five things that have helped me (as always, talk to your doctor before trying anything new).