Joanna Gaines Just Shared Her Favorite Spring Pieces from Her Collaboration with Target

Before Joanna Gaines was curating mouthwatering dinner menus and playing host to some of our favorite celebrity chefs in her hometown, she was working her magic decorating homes in her signature farmhouse style. That's why we've always got our eyes peeled for new items in Gaines' Hearth & Hand Collection at Target. Whether it's summer accessories to liven up your backyard or wintry pillows and throws, this collaboration always has something worth putting on your wishlist.