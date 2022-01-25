Joanna Gaines Just Shared Her Favorite Spring Pieces from Her Collaboration with Target
Before Joanna Gaines was curating mouthwatering dinner menus and playing host to some of our favorite celebrity chefs in her hometown, she was working her magic decorating homes in her signature farmhouse style. That's why we've always got our eyes peeled for new items in Gaines' Hearth & Hand Collection at Target. Whether it's summer accessories to liven up your backyard or wintry pillows and throws, this collaboration always has something worth putting on your wishlist.
For a super-curated experience, Gaines has shared a list of her favorite items included in the collection's spring drop, including everything from Easter-ready kitchen accessories to adorable table decor. This spring, Gaines is all about muted beiges, taupes and creams, so these low-key items will fit into just about any color scheme.
Folks who enjoy hosting dinner parties will love the matching napkins and tablecloths in the collection, which includes a chill blue-gray pattern and a brighter gold or taupe option. There's also a fun new Distressed Stripe Stoneware Pitcher (buy it: $20) for serving up glass after glass of whatever's on the drink menu, plus the Distressed Vertical Stripes Stoneware Mug (buy it: $5) for a fun brunch set. And just in time for Easter, there's this Wood Egg Tray with Metal Handles (buy it: $17), perfect for storing fresh eggs or showing off your freshly dyed shells.
No matter what you're in the market for, you're sure to find something worth picking out in this collection of approachably chic kitchenware and storage solutions.
12 New Hearth & Hand Items Joanna Gaines Loves
Buy it: Distressed Stripe Stoneware Pitcher, $20
Buy it: Distressed Vertical Stripes Stoneware Mug, $5
Buy it: Wood Egg Tray with Metal Handles, $17
Buy it: Foldable Drying Rack, $40
Buy it: Engineered Stripe Cloth Napkin, Set of Four, $10
Buy it: Engineered Stripe Tablecloth, $25
Buy it: Solid Stripe Placemat, $5
Buy it: Solid Stripe Jute Blend Table Runner, $25
Buy it: Stoneware Berry Bowl with Removable Saucer, $17
Buy it: Natural Woven Fruit Basket, $20
Buy it: 8-Ounce Glass Parfait Cups, Set of Four, $20
Buy it: Defined Rim Stripe Stoneware 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set, $40