5 Items Under $50 That Make My Kitchen Feel More Polished
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
Over the last few years, I've started spending way more time at home. I'm not sure if it's because of the pandemic, part of getting older or the ridiculous amount of hours I spend watching home decor videos on TikTok, but I've become a complete homebody. Lately I've been wanting to make my home more aesthetically pleasing, cozy and organized (I blame TikTok), and I've found a few things that have helped make my kitchen feel more polished.
Graza Olive Oil
I always keep olive oil next to my stove for easy access, but frankly most store-bought bottles are hideous. I love Graza's olive oil because the set of two bottles ("Sizzle" and "Drizzle") are perfect for sautéing, finishing dishes or mixing into salad dressings—and they're actually pretty enough to keep on display.
Glass Soap Dispensers
I used to keep clunky plastic bottles of hand soap and dish soap next to my sink, and they'd inevitably get knocked over whenever I went to wash my hands or the dishes. I love the look of these chic glass bottles from The Polished Jar, since you can choose the color glass you want and labels for whatever you need (I have the amber and gold bottles for dish soap and hand soap).
Gold Coffee Spoons
These tiny gold spoons are totally unnecessary, but they make me smile every single morning. I love stirring some frothy milk and sugar into my coffee with these spoons—it makes me feel like I'm at a fancy Italian café. I usually just rinse them off by hand, but they're also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
Cloth and Bristle Cleaning Spray
I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to cleaning products. I don't love to clean, so the products I use have to smell so amazing that they actually make me *want* to. This spray from Cloth and Bristle is made of 100% natural ingredients, is completely free of chemicals, can be used on almost any surface and smells incredible. To me, it smells a little bit like Thieves essential oil (a spicy citrus and clove scent). I love that I can use it to wipe down my entire kitchen (including cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances).
Spice Jars
I recently had COVID, and was bored out of my mind at home. My pantry was looking pretty chaotic, so I decided to order some glass jars and decant all of my spices into them. This set on Amazon comes with 36 glass jars, a funnel and pre-printed labels for nearly any spice you can think of (it also has blank labels and a marker if you'd prefer to write your own). My pantry has never looked so organized, and now I'm able to find my spices and blends with ease.
