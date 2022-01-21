5 Items Under $50 That Make My Kitchen Feel More Polished

I recently had COVID, and was bored out of my mind at home. My pantry was looking pretty chaotic, so I decided to order some glass jars and decant all of my spices into them. This set on Amazon comes with 36 glass jars, a funnel and pre-printed labels for nearly any spice you can think of (it also has blank labels and a marker if you'd prefer to write your own). My pantry has never looked so organized, and now I'm able to find my spices and blends with ease.