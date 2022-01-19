Walmart Just Restocked Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware—Including an Affordable Dutch Oven
It's pretty obvious why Drew Barrymore's line of kitchenware and appliances at Walmart is called Beautiful by Drew Barrymore—this combination of sleek silhouettes, cool colors and pearly finishes would make any kitchen look stylish.
And while this collection has been known to sell out again and again, Walmart's latest restock means you can pick up just about any piece you want, including five-star items like Drew's 9-quart air fryer (buy it: $140, Walmart) that's perfect for big or small batches of food or her new slow cooker (buy it: $45, Walmart) with a built-in spoon rest.
Plus, there are classic kitchenware pieces that anyone could put to use, like this electric kettle (buy it: $36, was $40; Walmart), which would be perfect for cold days when you need a hot mug in your hands at all times. And for the person who wants a stunning piece they can leave out on their stovetop all the time, there's the glamorous 6-quart Dutch oven (buy it: $70, Walmart) that reviewers are obsessed with.
"I am currently trying to get everything from this line," one reviewer says. "So far, everything has been amazing. This [Dutch oven] is not any different. Not only does it look amazing, but it's making my life so much easier. Heavy as it should be but still manageable. Temperature raised fast, making it convenient for this working momma who needs to get dinner done in a timely manner. Beyond happy with my purchase."
Buy it: Beautiful 6-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven in Sage Green, $70; walmart.com
The Dutch oven is a major steal at $70, especially since similar items from Le Creuset or Staub would cost you upwards of $400. Reviewers praise it for making everything from braised short ribs to lasagna and even crusty sourdough loaves, so you'll definitely find a way to put it to use in your kitchen.
You could even dip your toe into this collection with some of the sale items, like this set of three colorful mixing bowls (buy it: $20, was $25; Walmart) or this set of 10 coordinating must-have kitchen accessories (buy it: $60, was $74; Walmart) that covers everything from a corkscrew to an ice cream scoop.
Check out the full collection on Walmart's website and don't be surprised if the look of these chic products has you wanting to outfit your whole kitchen in Beautiful pieces.