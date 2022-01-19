The 5 Best Kitchen Compost Bins That Won't Make Your Kitchen Smell

If you've ever looked into composting at home, you know that it can help cut down on waste, reduce your carbon footprint and even act as a DIY fertilizer for your garden. With the help of a kitchen compost bin, it's easy to turn trash like banana peels, eggshells, veggie scraps or coffee grounds into treasure. But choosing an indoor compost bin can be difficult, because you want something that's functional, won't smell and will look nice sitting on your countertop. The best compost bin is one you'll actually use—so we've rounded up the best kitchen compost bins.