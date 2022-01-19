The 5 Best Kitchen Compost Bins That Won't Make Your Kitchen Smell
If you've ever looked into composting at home, you know that it can help cut down on waste, reduce your carbon footprint and even act as a DIY fertilizer for your garden. With the help of a kitchen compost bin, it's easy to turn trash like banana peels, eggshells, veggie scraps or coffee grounds into treasure. But choosing an indoor compost bin can be difficult, because you want something that's functional, won't smell and will look nice sitting on your countertop. The best compost bin is one you'll actually use—so we've rounded up the best kitchen compost bins.
The Best Kitchen Compost Bins
Our Editors' Favorite Compost Bin: Bamboozle Bamboo Compost Bin
Several of the EatingWell editors swear by this countertop compost bin because it has a sleek footprint (it's just 7" long by 6.25" wide by 9" high) and blends in with almost any style of kitchen decor. It comes in four colors—Natural (white), Graphite (black), Terracotta (burnt orange) and Navy (dark teal). It also comes with disposable scent filters to keep smells at bay, and can be easily lined with a compostable bag. This compost bin is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Best Inexpensive Kitchen Compost Bin: OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin
This countertop compost bin is just $21 on Amazon, but don't let the low price fool you—it has over 11,000 five-star reviews from happy customers who say that it's great for everyday kitchen composting. The easy-open lid allows for one-handed operation and locks in place to keep fruit flies away. Plus, the bin's smooth interior ensures that nothing will stick to the sides when you empty it.
Best Stainless-Steel Compost Bin: EPICA Stainless Steel Compost Bin
This 1.3-gallon compost bin is durable and resists rust and leaks, thanks to its stainless steel construction. This kitchen compost bin controls odors with its tight-fitting lid and charcoal filter. Reviewers say this compost bin is super easy to clean, a great size for your countertop (it's 11" high and 7.6" wide) and the handles make it easy to transport your compost outside.
Coolest Kitchen Compost Bin: Uncommon Goods' Living Composter
This sculptural kitchen compost bin doubles as a planter and a worm farm (yes, you read that right). Drop your kitchen scraps into the top opening and the worms will eat half their weight in scraps each day (or up to 2 pounds each week!). Bonus: worm castings (read: poop) make for an amazing natural fertilizer and can improve your soil's ability to hold moisture. Just a head's up that this compost bin doesn't come with worms, so you'll have to buy them yourself (FYI, they're available to purchase on Amazon).
Best Electronic Kitchen Compost Bin: Vitamix FoodCycler
Don't want to wait for your kitchen scraps to turn into garden-ready compost? The Vitamix FoodCycler can pulverize, aerate and break down your food waste in under five hours. The machine is the perfect size for any kitchen (it requires just one cubic foot of space and a power outlet). Reviewers say they love that the machine is simple, quick, quiet and the carbon filters help eliminate any odor.