These KN95 Masks Are Available in So Many Colors—and You Can Recycle Them
Experts have said that cloth masks probably aren't enough to protect against the omicron variant of COVID-19, and now the CDC is backing them up. That means you may want to make the switch from a reusable mask to something with better filtration, like an N95, KN95 or KF94 mask.
You'll want to make sure these masks are NIOSH-approved, if they're N95s. KN95 and KF94 masks don't go through an approval system, though they must be listed with the FDA. While it may be tough to find some of these high-quality masks in stock, retailers like EvolveTogether, Maskc and Vida all have masks in stock right now.
If you're not sure what kind of disposable mask is the best fit for you, checking out the inventory at Vida might be a good option. Vida carries all three disposable mask types, plus standard four-ply masks that are also listed by the FDA. The best deals are on the KN95 and KF94 masks, which are just $25 for a pack of 10. The Vida KN95 mask "offers superior protection, blocking more than 95% of airborne particles 0.3 microns or larger," according to the Vida website. The KF94 masks can filter 94% of airborne particles.
No matter what kind of mask you buy, you'll get a better deal by upping the quantity you order—while a pack of 10 will cost you $25, a pack of 50 will cost $95—that's 24% off per mask. Plus, each order comes with a prepaid return label, so you can mail your masks back to Vida for proper recycling.
If you need a mask that really means business, you can order a pack of 10 N95 masks for $38. These masks have straps that wrap around your head rather than your ears, and they meet the highest possible safety standard for masks in the U.S. You'll also get a small discount by ordering higher quantities of the N95 masks, but to a lesser extent—on an order of 50 masks, you'll save about 8%.
If you want to try out the kids and adult masks, you can snag a family pack that includes five masks in each size for $28, or buy a child-sized version of the KN95 or KF94 masks in quantities ranging from 10 to 250. Vida even offers an extra-small child size for especially young kids.
Whether you're in the market for child-sized or adult-sized masks, these masks are a great option if you want to recycle your used masks. Plus, you'll know that some of Vida's profits are going towards COVID relief projects.