The Colorful KN95 Masks That Jennifer Garner Loves Are Finally Back in Stock
With a new COVID-19 variant sweeping the nation, many of us are rethinking our face mask strategy. Experts say that it's still important to wear a mask to stop the spread of the omicron variant, but they have new guidance when it comes to exactly what kind of masks you should wear—so it's probably time to swap your trusty cloth mask for some N95 or KN95 masks.
While they might be tough to track down in stores, there are a few retailers selling these sturdy, three-dimensional masks online. And the celeb-loved brand Maskc just added some more stock to its website that you'll want to take full advantage of.
Buy it: Earth Tones KN95 Mask Variety Pack, $36 for 10; shopmaskc.com
PEOPLE reports that these masks are a big hit with celebs like Rihanna, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, and reviewers say these "amazingly soft" masks are a big win for folks who wear glasses, since the tight seal keeps fogging to a minimum.
"I only wish these were more readily available on the website," one verified buyer writes. "I feel like I was lucky to get a pack! Love the colors and the fit is superb. I also like that the straps go behind the ears and not across the back of my head, as my other N95's do. Finally, a mask that's fun, and doesn't feel like a chore. I actually enjoy wearing these!"
While some of Maskc's variety packs are still out of stock, you can pick up the warmly-hued Earth Tones set, lavender and blue Vogue set or the rosy Blush Tones set for $36. Each pack comes with 10 five-layer masks, with two of each color in the set. Plus, the bag is resealable, which means you can keep your unused masks sealed away and hygienic while traveling.
"I love you Maskc!!!," another reviewer writes. "I find these masks to be the most comfortable KN95 masks. They are also extremely flattering. I bought the blush shades, and in this pandemic world we're stuck in, I'm enjoying the pop of pink colors and that I can wear these for an entire work shift in comfort. Thank you!!!"
Other reviewers praise the masks for fitting folks with different face shapes and head sizes in their family—and how comfortable these masks can be for nurses, teachers and others who need to wear them for eight or more hours.
If you're on the hunt for some safe but stylish masks, investing in a pack of these fan-favorite masks might just be the way to go. Shop all of Maskc's products, from hand sanitizer to kid-friendly masks, on the Maskc website.