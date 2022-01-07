Williams Sonoma Just Put Le Creuset and Staub Cast Iron on Major Sale for the New Year—Here's What to Buy

Williams Sonoma just added even more items to its End-of Season Sale, and some cast-iron pieces from Le Creuset and Staub are more than 50% off. Whip up a week's worth of healthy soup (like our Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili) in a generous Dutch oven, like the Le Creuset 8-Quart Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven (buy it: $300, was $440; Williams Sonoma) to keep you warm, satisfied and healthy this January. The shape of this oven-safe pot makes it perfect for roasting chicken or braising large cuts of meat, too.