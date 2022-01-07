Williams Sonoma Just Put Le Creuset and Staub Cast Iron on Major Sale for the New Year—Here's What to Buy

These heirloom-worthy Dutch ovens and grill pans are on deep discount right now.
Leah Goggins January 07, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gift-giving season may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't pick up some treats for yourself—especially when you can get a good deal. And if you've had your eye on any of the colorful Dutch ovens, pots or grills that seem to fill the most Instagram-worthy kitchens, you're in luck.

Williams Sonoma just added even more items to its End-of Season Sale, and some cast-iron pieces from Le Creuset and Staub are more than 50% off. Whip up a week's worth of healthy soup (like our Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili) in a generous Dutch oven, like the Le Creuset 8-Quart Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven (buy it: $300, was $440; Williams Sonoma) to keep you warm, satisfied and healthy this January. The shape of this oven-safe pot makes it perfect for roasting chicken or braising large cuts of meat, too.

For an especially good buy, you could pick up a sturdy Staub 4-Quart Cast-Iron Round Oven with Glass Lid (buy it: $130, was $280; Williams Sonoma), which is the perfect size for one or two people. You could whip up a small batch of soup, braise a smaller cut of pork for carnitas or even make a loaf of no-knead bread. And if you've got all the pots you need, you could always pick up a handy Staub 10-Inch Cast-Iron Pure Grill (buy it: $100, was $160; Williams Sonoma) to whip up burgers or grilled chicken without standing out in the cold.

No matter what stands out to you, you're sure to get a great deal just in time to make plenty of cozy winter dishes. Read on for the seven best cast-iron buys you can find at Williams Sonoma right now.

The 7 Best Deals on Cast Iron at Williams Sonoma

Credit: Zwilling

Buy it: Staub 4-Quart Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven, $200; was $310

Credit: Williams Sonoma

Buy it: Staub Cast-Iron Essential French Oven with Rooster Design, $220; was $340

Buy it: Staub 3.5-Quart Cast-Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, $200; was $414

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy it: Staub 4-Quart Cast-Iron Round Oven with Glass Lid, $130; was $280

Credit: Zwilling

Buy it: Staub 10-Inch Cast-Iron Pure Grill, $100; was $160

Credit: Williams Sonoma

Buy it: Le Creuset 8-Quart Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven, $300; was $440

Credit: Amazon

Buy it: Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Cast-Iron Essential Oven, $180, was $300

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com