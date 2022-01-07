Williams Sonoma Just Put Le Creuset and Staub Cast Iron on Major Sale for the New Year—Here's What to Buy
Gift-giving season may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't pick up some treats for yourself—especially when you can get a good deal. And if you've had your eye on any of the colorful Dutch ovens, pots or grills that seem to fill the most Instagram-worthy kitchens, you're in luck.
Williams Sonoma just added even more items to its End-of Season Sale, and some cast-iron pieces from Le Creuset and Staub are more than 50% off. Whip up a week's worth of healthy soup (like our Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili) in a generous Dutch oven, like the Le Creuset 8-Quart Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven (buy it: $300, was $440; Williams Sonoma) to keep you warm, satisfied and healthy this January. The shape of this oven-safe pot makes it perfect for roasting chicken or braising large cuts of meat, too.
For an especially good buy, you could pick up a sturdy Staub 4-Quart Cast-Iron Round Oven with Glass Lid (buy it: $130, was $280; Williams Sonoma), which is the perfect size for one or two people. You could whip up a small batch of soup, braise a smaller cut of pork for carnitas or even make a loaf of no-knead bread. And if you've got all the pots you need, you could always pick up a handy Staub 10-Inch Cast-Iron Pure Grill (buy it: $100, was $160; Williams Sonoma) to whip up burgers or grilled chicken without standing out in the cold.
No matter what stands out to you, you're sure to get a great deal just in time to make plenty of cozy winter dishes. Read on for the seven best cast-iron buys you can find at Williams Sonoma right now.
The 7 Best Deals on Cast Iron at Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Staub 4-Quart Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven, $200; was $310
Buy it: Staub Cast-Iron Essential French Oven with Rooster Design, $220; was $340
Buy it: Staub 3.5-Quart Cast-Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, $200; was $414
Buy it: Staub 4-Quart Cast-Iron Round Oven with Glass Lid, $130; was $280
Buy it: Staub 10-Inch Cast-Iron Pure Grill, $100; was $160
Buy it: Le Creuset 8-Quart Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven, $300; was $440
Buy it: Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Cast-Iron Essential Oven, $180, was $300