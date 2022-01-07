The 7 Best Snacks for Brain Health, According to a Dietitian

We already know how important our diet is to the body's overall function. Notably, it's also vital to brain health, which is a significant piece of our general health status. What we eat and healthy lifestyle habits work together to keep our thinker in tip-top shape. But beyond general healthy eating, we wanted to dive into the ingredients that can make it easy to nurture that oh-so-crucial organ. We already have you covered with six foods to eat every day for brain health, so to make it even simpler, we've found some pre-packed items for convenient, grab-and-go snacking. Read on for nutrient-dense brain-boosting snacks, hand-picked by Amy Gorin, M.S., RDN, a plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Plant-Based Eats in Stamford, Connecticut. And while no single food or drink will totally protect you from cognitive decline, eating more of these good-for-you-foods can be protective.