The 7 Best Snacks for Brain Health, According to a Dietitian
We already know how important our diet is to the body's overall function. Notably, it's also vital to brain health, which is a significant piece of our general health status. What we eat and healthy lifestyle habits work together to keep our thinker in tip-top shape. But beyond general healthy eating, we wanted to dive into the ingredients that can make it easy to nurture that oh-so-crucial organ. We already have you covered with six foods to eat every day for brain health, so to make it even simpler, we've found some pre-packed items for convenient, grab-and-go snacking. Read on for nutrient-dense brain-boosting snacks, hand-picked by Amy Gorin, M.S., RDN, a plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Plant-Based Eats in Stamford, Connecticut. And while no single food or drink will totally protect you from cognitive decline, eating more of these good-for-you-foods can be protective.
Mosh Bars
While there are countless protein and snack bars on the market, Mosh bars focus specifically on nourishing the brain, even going so far as using "the brain brand" as part of their marketing. Gorin shared that "the[se] bars … contain ingredients that help cognition, such as vitamin B12 and ashwagandha. Plus, they offer an ample boost of protein—12 grams per bar—to help keep you fueled for longer."
Earnest Eats Dried Avocado
Gorin explained that your brain needs fat to function optimally, and avocados are a celebrated source of healthy fats. Avocado provides unsaturated, heart-healthy fats. This handy product is made with just avocado, sea salt and lemon juice and no added sugars or harmful fillers.
Copper Cow Coffee
Beyond being an invigorating morning ritual, coffee actually boasts a ton of health benefits. Gorin expanded on this, saying, "Yup, coffee is good for your noggin, as regular caffeine intake could help prevent cognitive decline. Plus, caffeine can help temporarily improve mental performance. Just don't overdo it—limit your intake to no more than four cups daily."
Stretch Island Strawberry Fruit Leather
If you don't have time to make your own fruit leather at home, there's a pre-packaged version readily available from multiple retailers. "These are a fun snack, as they're made from fruit and contain no added sugars, and eating berries can be great for brain health," shared expert Gorin. She continued, "In a study in Annals of Neurology, researchers found that eating more berries may help slow the effects of cognitive decline. The study looked at consumption of both strawberries and blueberries."
Kind Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Almond
Brains need carbs to function correctly. Gorin added, "Your brain's primary source of fuel is glucose, a carbohydrate. I like to recommend oatmeal for breakfast because it also boasts fiber, which helps to satiate you for longer. I like that this oatmeal contains almonds, as eating almonds has been shown to help improve memory in middle-aged and older adults, per research."
Fishwife Smoked Salmon
"When it comes to brain health, EPA and DHA omega-3s are super beneficial. And fatty fish such as salmon contain more of these nutrients. This smoked salmon is flavored with EVOO, sea salt, garlic salt and brown sugar—and is ready to eat", explained Gorin. Use canned salmon in a slew of healthy recipes to harness the powers of omega-3s and contribute to brain health.
Green Tea
While not technically a "snack," tea contains a host of purported health benefits. In terms of brain health, Gorin loves to recommend green tea for its many benefits for the mind. "Drinking it can help lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and long-term intake can help reduce risk of developing dementia," she explained.