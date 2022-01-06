I Swear By These 3 Things for a Better Night's Sleep
It's no secret that getting enough sleep is important for our overall health—logging high-quality zzz's every night helps our bodies fight off illness, maintain a healthy weight and even prevent chronic diseases. In fact, a new study says that deep sleep might help flush out Alzheimer's-related toxins (if that's not a compelling enough reason to hit the sack, I don't know what is!). But sometimes even with the best of intentions, it can be hard to quiet your mind and *actually* fall asleep at a decent hour. I personally struggle with anxiety around bedtime (it's when I find myself running through my never-ending to-do list or doom-scrolling on my phone). This year, it's one of my resolutions to put my phone away before bed and instead create a relaxing ritual that helps me unwind. Here are three things that have helped me fall asleep faster and improve my overall quality of sleep.
3 Things That Help Me Sleep
Epsom Salts
Nothing relaxes me quite like a hot bath with a generous scoop of epsom salt. It's an inexpensive way to make your bath feel more spa-like, and I swear I feel more relaxed and rejuvenated afterwards. Even if you have just 20 minutes, an epsom salt bath can help soothe achy muscles and calm you down before bed. (My favorites are Dr. Teal's Lavender Soothe & Sleep and the Restore & Replenish Himalayan Mineral Soak—they not only smell great, but help me drift off to dreamland in no time.)
Osea Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist
I love Osea's products (I've waxed poetic about their body oil), and their Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist is no exception. Made with sleep-inducing essential oils like chamomile and lavender, the scent of this spray creates a calming atmosphere and instantly makes me feel more relaxed. I love to add a few sprays to my pillow and duvet before bed. While this pillow mist is a little pricier than some other options, I really notice a difference when I use it.
A Book
Okay so this isn't really a single "item," per se, but I've found that turning off the TV and picking up a book instead has helped me fall asleep faster (FYI- the blue light from your TV or phone can negatively impact your overall sleep quality). This works for me, because I get too invested in TV shows and find myself binge-watching when I should be sleeping. Plus, I'm reading more (a total win-win in my book…pun intended).