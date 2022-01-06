I Swear By These 3 Things for a Better Night's Sleep

It's no secret that getting enough sleep is important for our overall health—logging high-quality zzz's every night helps our bodies fight off illness, maintain a healthy weight and even prevent chronic diseases. In fact, a new study says that deep sleep might help flush out Alzheimer's-related toxins (if that's not a compelling enough reason to hit the sack, I don't know what is!). But sometimes even with the best of intentions, it can be hard to quiet your mind and *actually* fall asleep at a decent hour. I personally struggle with anxiety around bedtime (it's when I find myself running through my never-ending to-do list or doom-scrolling on my phone). This year, it's one of my resolutions to put my phone away before bed and instead create a relaxing ritual that helps me unwind. Here are three things that have helped me fall asleep faster and improve my overall quality of sleep.