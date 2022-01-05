I'm Obsessed with These Pore Cleansing Strips That Erase My Blackheads

I apply one of these salicylic acid-loaded strips to my nose after washing my face about once every 10 days. As the strip soaks up the water left on my nose, it starts to disintegrate into a scrub. After a few minutes, I use my fingers and a clean washcloth to scrub my nose and upper cheeks with the resulting scrub. Inevitably, my post-strip nose looks way different than it did before. Since the pore strips are made with alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), they gently exfoliate, brighten and tighten my skin—without drying it out. My pores appear smaller and there's no sign of the blackheads that usually show up. Plus, there's no adhesive residue or irritation from pulling a strip from my nose.