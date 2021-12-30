The 14 Best Nonalcoholic Spirits
Nonalcoholic spirits are having a moment. Whether you're participating in Dry January, Sober October or just looking to shake up cocktail hour, you're part of a larger, growing movement. Consumers are embracing the entire category of nonalcoholic beverages. According to Drizly, sales of nonalcoholic spirits on their platform are up 600% compared to 2020 sales. As people turn to booze-free drinks, the options for nonalcoholic spirits are more abundant now than ever before.
To help you find the best nonalcoholic spirits, we tried more than 30 products and identified the tastiest options. Read on to find out what nonalcoholic spirits made the list and where to buy them.
Best Nonalcoholic Spirits
Monday Zero Alcohol Whiskey
Aged in new white oak, this alcohol-free whiskey from Monday features notes of butterscotch, raisin and burnt brown sugar on the nose. Flavors of coffee, caramel, molasses and orange can be tasted on the palate. Drink the whiskey chilled or use it as a one-to-one substitution in any cocktail, as in these recipes for whiskey lovers.
Lyre's Coffee Originale
Similar to coffee liqueur, Lyre's Coffee Originale features notes of espresso, spice, caramel, toasted nuts and vanilla. Our testers recommend drinking this with a mixer (without one it just tasted like sweet coffee). Try it in an espresso martini or a White Russian for a nonalcoholic cocktail that's sure to perk you up.
Lyre's Classico Grande
Your taste buds will pop like corks from this light, fruit-forward, bubbly beverage. You'll taste green apple, pear, peach and red apple in this refreshing take on prosecco. The effervescent drink is best served chilled. Share it with revelers at your next celebration.
Proteau Ludlow Red
Proteau's Ludlow Red is a delicious alternative to red wine, especially if you prefer a red with a chill. With notes of blackberry, chrysanthemum, black pepper and dandelion, this drink is tart, pleasantly bitter and floral. It's excellent to pour with food. Pair it as you would red wine for your next dinner party. It's the perfect way to make sure every guest feels included.
Ghia Apéritif
If you're a fan of amaro, you'll love Ghia's Apéritif. Like amaro, this apéritif is slightly bitter and pungent, packed with flavors of yuzu, white grape, elderflower and orange peel. Our testers are also fans of Ghia's Le Spritz, a ready-to-drink canned nonalcoholic cocktail with notes of rosemary, lemon and ginger.
ArKay Alcohol-Free Spiced Rum
Packed with cinnamon and plenty of heat, ArKay's Spiced Rum is a fun addition to any bar cart. For lovers of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, this spiced rum is a great alcohol-free alternative. Our testers suggest mixing it with hot apple cider for a delicious, warming seasonal drink (try substituting it in our Spiced Hot Cider recipe).
Lyre's American Malt & Cola
This canned alcohol-free cocktail is perfect for any event or destination. Featuring Lyre's American Malt mixed with cola, flavors of vanilla, rye and caramel shine. Enjoy this drink chilled, directly from the can, or serve over ice with a squeeze of citrus.
Three Spirit Livener
Three Spirit's Livener can be enjoyed on the rocks, with or without tonic and a grapefruit garnish. Designed to be a mood booster, Livener features adaptogens like schisandra, a berry studied for its anti-cancer benefits, and antioxidant-rich ingredients like guayusa (an herbal tea) and watermelon—not that you should think of this sipper as a cure-all tonic. Those flavors all come through, as well as notes of guava, ginger, ginseng and green herbs.
Amass Riverine
Add a splash of this nonalcoholic spirit to your next mocktail. Herbaceous Riverine features botanicals like juniper, coriander and orris root. Serve with tonic or try as a replacement in one of these cocktails for gin lovers.
Lyre's Apéritif Rosso
This sweet nonalcoholic spirit is bursting with color and flavor. Vanilla and blood orange are the predominant flavors, while hints of caramel, citrus pith and cacao round out the palate. Mix with tonic water for an apéritif or follow Lyre's recommendation and use it in a mocktail version of a Manhattan.
Curious Elixir No. 1
Inspired by a Negroni, this booze-free cocktail features good-for-you ingredients like pomegranate, which may help with digestion, and rhodiola, which may help reduce stress. Serve on the rocks with an orange slice. Our testers were also a fan of Curious Elixir No. 3, which features flavors of lemon, cucumber and herbs, and Curious Elixir No. 4, which is inspired by a Blood Orange Spritz.
Lyre's Dark Cane Spirit
Inspired by dark rum, this alcohol-free spirit has notes of caramel, fudge, fig, toasted nuts, maple and vanilla. Our testers enjoyed it on its own, but could also see it being used in a mocktail version of an Island Punch or Coquito.
Sanbitter
From the makers of San Pellegrino, Sanbitter is a sweet, fruity beverage made for summertime. Our testers recommend mixing it with soda water, such as San Pellegrino's, and fruit for a fun take on a spritz. The color of a fiery Italian sunset, Sanbitter will add a pop of color to your bar set-up.
ArKay Alcohol-Free Whisky
Clocking in with an ABV of zero, ArKay is one of the best nonalcoholic whiskies we tried. With a strong caramel aroma, it actually tastes like whisky. Use it however you normally enjoy whisky. Our testers could also see the whisky being used as a flavoring in baking (try it in our whiskey-infused whipped cream).