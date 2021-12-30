The 14 Best Nonalcoholic Spirits

Three Spirit Livener

Three Spirit's Livener can be enjoyed on the rocks, with or without tonic and a grapefruit garnish. Designed to be a mood booster, Livener features adaptogens like schisandra, a berry studied for its anti-cancer benefits, and antioxidant-rich ingredients like guayusa (an herbal tea) and watermelon—not that you should think of this sipper as a cure-all tonic. Those flavors all come through, as well as notes of guava, ginger, ginseng and green herbs.