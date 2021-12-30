4 of the Best Boots for Winter Walking, According to Thousands of Reviews

Famous for their puffer jackets, Columbia is royalty in the footwear space as well. These chic boots clock in at just 13.7 ounces, nearly 10 ounces lighter than the Salomons showcased above. But just because they're lightweight doesn't mean these aren't durable. The internal cushioning and traction-packed rubber sole makes these slip-free in ice or snow and comfortable all the while. "I have nothing but good things to say about these boots. I bought 6 different boots online from various stores and different brands and tried them all on at home. These fit the best, looked the best and seemed the comfiest," one fan cheers. And the price is right; this is the cheapest of the bunch. "Overall, for the price and quality, these boots are tough to beat in my opinion. They are super-comfy and sturdy but still lightweight—nothing like my Dr. Marten boots I own that are stylish, but feel like bricks," another user adds. "Nice height too—not too tall where they chafe your ankles, but not too low where they still support your ankles."