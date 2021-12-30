4 of the Best Boots for Winter Walking, According to Thousands of Reviews
"There's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes," an old Scandinavian motto says. And while we crave outdoor workouts from late spring to early fall when temperatures are more similar to the room temperature we're used to, we're all about bustling up for winter workouts. They, too, can be comfortable and enjoyable if you prep for success.
Plus, outdoor winter workouts have been proven to combat the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), boost vitamin D levels, increase metabolism and have even been linked to a lower risk for dying from heart disease.
We're particularly fond of winter walking workouts in particular, since it's easy to get started and adjust to your fitness level, plus you can do it pretty much anywhere. Yep, you need not jog a 10K or complete a series of sprints; just 20 minutes of brisk walking each day might help you live longer, one study found.
Grab a thick pair of hiking socks and a cozy coat, hat and mittens, and prepare to hit the road. Whether it's 40 degrees or -4 degrees in your neck of the woods, these fan-favorite winter walking boots will keep your feet safe, dry and comfortable during all of your winter walks.
4 of the Best Boots for Winter Walking, According to Thousands of Reviews
The best winter walking boots are waterproof, insulated, sturdy, supportive, and comfortable. Oh yes, and ideally stylish, too! These boots check all the boxes, fans swear, and they've put in the miles to test them and report back.
Best Boots for Style: SOREL Explorer Joan Boot
Known for their durability and fashionability—two things that aren't often found in the same package—Sorel is one of our go-to footwear brands. While they make sneakers, sandals and booties, they're quite possibly best known for their winter boots. This waterproof pair is beloved by active enthusiasts in particular for the waterproof suede exterior, cozy faux-fur cuffs, extra insulation, microfleece lining and molded foot beds. All of this is found in a snow boot that has a high-traction sole and a chic design. "These are my absolute favorite winter boots," one fan says. "They're super cute, keep my toes toasty, [have] sturdy soles and the material is great. Nice suede. I live in Arizona. It doesn't get very cold here (obviously), but enough that my 40-year-old feet are freezing all winter. These have been a life saver. Would wear them year round if I could."
Buy it: $139.95, Amazon
Best Boots for Comfort: Salomon Vaya Mid GTX Hiking Boot
These boots from popular hiking outfitter Salomon fit like a glove, users confirm. Thanks to soft collars , two stretch panels to allow for flexibility and "SensiFlex™ technology" that helps the boots adapt to snugly wrap around your feet, these boots "hug my feet like a pair of gloves and make me feel stable," one fan says. The grippy outsoles feature a lug pattern that can tackle hard, smooth, loose and soft surfaces with ease. Waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX material surrounds it all. help keep your boots dry from the outside as well as the inside. "The Vaya Mid fits like a supportive sneaker and requires no break-in period. These are my go-to hikers for day hikes," another hiker adds.
Buy it: $160, REI
Best Boot for Grip: KEEN Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Boot
Oregon-based KEEN has been cranking out solid outdoor footwear for nearly 20 years. This model, a refresh of the popular Targhee style, is based on improvements on their previous products. Version 3.0 is waterproof, breathable, supportive and stable, and thanks to a removable footbed with arch supports, remarkably comfy as well. Best of all, they'll likely catch you before you fall with their 4-millimeter multi-directional lugs for superb traction. They have "super-good grip, especially in soupy areas (you still have to walk with care to keep from slipping), but over trees and rocks, these shoes are 10/10 for grip strength. I also love that they have a kick protector on the front, as I am infamous for banging my toes." This holds true mile after mile, another user corroborates: "Extremely comfortable with good grip on all terrain. They are very roomy even for my broad feet! My first walk in them was 10 miles in the hills on rugged terrain and I couldn't fault them."
Buy it: $157.55, Amazon
Best Lightweight Boots: Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Famous for their puffer jackets, Columbia is royalty in the footwear space as well. These chic boots clock in at just 13.7 ounces, nearly 10 ounces lighter than the Salomons showcased above. But just because they're lightweight doesn't mean these aren't durable. The internal cushioning and traction-packed rubber sole makes these slip-free in ice or snow and comfortable all the while. "I have nothing but good things to say about these boots. I bought 6 different boots online from various stores and different brands and tried them all on at home. These fit the best, looked the best and seemed the comfiest," one fan cheers. And the price is right; this is the cheapest of the bunch. "Overall, for the price and quality, these boots are tough to beat in my opinion. They are super-comfy and sturdy but still lightweight—nothing like my Dr. Marten boots I own that are stylish, but feel like bricks," another user adds. "Nice height too—not too tall where they chafe your ankles, but not too low where they still support your ankles."
Buy it: $89.99, DSW