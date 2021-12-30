4 Things I'm Buying to Get a Little Healthier in 2022
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
I'm not a huge fan of making resolutions in the new year—especially when it comes to things like losing a certain amount of weight or attending a set number of exercise classes each week. But after a holiday season full of rich food and limited movement, I'm looking forward to a fresh start in the new year. After the holidays, I like to treat myself to a few items that will help set me up for success and get me excited to practice healthy habits like eating more produce, moving more and drinking more water. Here's what I'm buying to get a little healthier in 2022.
Produce Containers
I'm notorious for bringing home strawberries or bagged lettuce with the best of intentions, and finding them soggy at the bottom of my crisper drawer after a few days. In an effort to stop wasting food, save money and eat more fruit and veg, I'm buying these handy storage containers. This three-piece set has a venting system that helps control the humidity levels in each container to help your produce last longer and stay fresh. Sad salads, no more!
New Knives
I recently tried out these knives from Bubba, and they're giving my favorite Wüsthof knives a serious run for their money. The company started as a fishing knife brand and has recently expanded into kitchenware—and the craftsmanship is absolutely incredible. Each knife is razor sharp, made from German steel and perfectly balanced. I also love that the knives have G10 handles (G10 is a high-quality, resin-like material that is durable and won't absorb water). This set comes with an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch serrated knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, four steak knives and a sharpening steel.
New Walking Shoes
I work from home, and my back gets really sore from hunching over my computer all day. I found that on the days I walk (even if it's just around the block), I feel better. Plus, getting outside and scoring some exercise are great for your physical and mental health—two things most of us can use a boost with! My current walking shoes are so old they're about to fall apart any day now, so I'm treating myself to a pair of these podiatrist-recommended walking shoes.
Dessert-Inspired Tea
I have a huge sweet tooth and I'm bad about drinking enough water each day—two not-so-healthy habits I'm desperately trying to work on. I've found that drinking dessert-flavored teas (think: teas that taste like peppermint bark or your favorite cookies) help me stay hydrated and give me something sweet to sip on after dinner—without all of the added sugar. I like the peppermint bark and coconut macaroon ones from Republic of Tea, and they're especially good with a little honey and a splash of your favorite milk.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's senior digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.