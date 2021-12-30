4 Things I'm Buying to Get a Little Healthier in 2022

I'm not a huge fan of making resolutions in the new year—especially when it comes to things like losing a certain amount of weight or attending a set number of exercise classes each week. But after a holiday season full of rich food and limited movement, I'm looking forward to a fresh start in the new year. After the holidays, I like to treat myself to a few items that will help set me up for success and get me excited to practice healthy habits like eating more produce, moving more and drinking more water. Here's what I'm buying to get a little healthier in 2022.