5 Ways I'm Making My Home Feel Cozier for the Holidays

The holidays have felt a little different for the last two years due to the pandemic. I've attended fewer Christmas parties, and instead I've opted to hunker down with my closest friends and family. While I miss getting glammed up for a festive night out, I think there's also something really nice about laying low with your loved ones. This year, my parents are coming to stay with me and my husband, and I want to make my home feel festive and welcoming. Here are some things I'm doing to make my home feel cozier for the holidays.