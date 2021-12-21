Today's Your Last Chance to Buy Christmas Gifts from Williams Sonoma—Here's What Employees Recommend
We've all been there—whether you put off shopping for a friend until the last minute or you just realized your aunt *is* coming to town for Christmas, there's a decent chance there's still someone left on your holiday shopping list. While you may think online perusing is out of the question, you actually have a few hours left to pick the perfect gift from Williams Sonoma.
The store is giving shoppers until 7 p.m. Pacific Standard Time to place holiday orders using standard UPS shipping, which is free right now for orders of cookware, electrics, cutlery and sweets (like the shop's signature peppermint bark tins). Orders placed before the cutoff today are estimated to arrive on Christmas Eve. Of course, you can always hold out hope that your local Williams Sonoma store will have the gift of your dreams in stock, in which case you can order it online and pick it up in store.
To help you out, the Williams Sonoma test kitchen has shared its top 10 suggestions for holiday gifts that are sure to spark some inspiration. And if your giftee is the type to appreciate a good buy, check out the best of Williams Sonoma's holiday sale, which includes major markdowns on cast iron and stand mixers.
The 10 Best Holiday Gifts from Williams Sonoma, According to Employees
GreenPan™ Premiere Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set
Buy it: $100, was $175, Williams Sonoma
"These pieces cook and clean like a dream," Belle English, Williams Sonoma's test kitchen director, says of these pans. You can pick them up on sale today for more than 40% off, so you know you're getting a steal of a deal.
Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife
Buy it: $100, was $150, Williams Sonoma
You can even get this knife monogrammed for an extra-special touch—just be ready to pay for next-day shipping. Five-star reviewers say this classic piece of cutlery is a "workhorse" that quickly earns the top spot in any kitchen.
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Round Oven
Buy it: $370, Williams Sonoma
There might be nothing more crowd-pleasing than a beautiful Dutch oven, and no brand fits the bill more than Le Creuset, whose colorful cookware earned a top spot in our Test Kitchen's product test. You may even want to pick up one of these for yourself while you're at it.
Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker with WiFi
Buy it: $139.95, was $200, Williams Sonoma
Even the person who has everything would enjoy this sous-vide cooker, which English says is "great for anyone looking to up their game in the kitchen." It's a fit for any kind of cook you know, since it can aid in anything from tempering chocolate to perfecting a steak.
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Buy it: $1,000, Williams Sonoma
This top-of-the-line pick is a big splurge, but it's one any coffee lover would definitely appreciate. Reviewers call it "easy, elegant, expert-level, excellent," so it's a gift best given to those who really need that latte first thing in the morning.
Williams Sonoma Goldtouch® Pro Nonstick Essential Set
Buy it: $100, Williams Sonoma
This little starter set is a great buy for someone who's still filling out their kitchen with the essentials. It includes sheet pans, a muffin tin, a cooling rack and cake pans, so your recipient will be ready to tackle everything from layer cakes to sheet-pan dinners.
Williams Sonoma House Extra-Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Gift Set
Buy it: $40, Williams Sonoma
Everyone needs oil and vinegar in the kitchen, and this boxed pair of bottles adds a little extra glamour to the pantry ingredients. Pair it with the recipe for your favorite vinaigrette or a couple of cruets—like these for $60—and you've got a thoughtful present.
Black Marble Cheese Boards
Buy it: $50, Williams Sonoma
If your friend loves to post their dinner on Instagram, you know one of these gorgeous, photo-ready cheese boards will be right at home in their kitchen. The entertainer in your life will fall head over heels for a cheese board this sophisticated.
Marble Round Cake Stand
Buy it: $35, was $50, Williams Sonoma
Your pal doesn't have to be a baker to appreciate a piece of kitchenware this elegant. This stand is a great way to shine a spotlight on any part of a holiday or gathering spread, whether it's topped with a cake or a cheese plate.
Williams Sonoma Baking Favorites Cookbook
Buy it: $35, Williams Sonoma
Every baker needs a little inspiration now and then. This collection of classic Williams Sonoma recipes has something for every skill set, so it's a perfect fit for the rookie baker on your list.