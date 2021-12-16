How to Make Your Home Smell Like Williams Sonoma This Holiday Season

To make Williams Sonoma's holiday simmer pot, you'll need just five ingredients and a large heatproof vessel (they use a Le Creuset Dutch oven. Buy it: $370, Williams Sonoma). Next, add 8 cups of water, one fresh orange cut into slices, ½ cup of fresh cranberries, 2 cinnamon sticks, ½ cup of Williams Sonoma mulling spices (buy them: $17, Williams Sonoma) and a sprig of fresh rosemary or fir cut from your holiday tree. Bring the aromatic mix to a simmer over low heat and continue simmering uncovered for up to 2 hours while you enjoy the perfect holiday scent.I plan to have this simmer pot gently bubbling on Christmas to make my home smell festive and feel warm and cozy. Williams Sonoma's recipe is perfect for the holiday season, and I love that it's endlessly customizable. Don't have oranges? Sub in lemons or add a splash of vanilla. Don't have a jar of mulling spices? Drop in extra cinnamon sticks or add whole cloves, allspice berries or star anise. Simmer pots can be a great way to use up leftover holiday baking supplies or items you'd normally throw in the compost (like orange peels or extra herbs) and will make your home aromatically amazing. To complete the cozy vibe (and add another delicious scent layer to your home), whip up some of our Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars or Cinnamon Icebox Cookies.