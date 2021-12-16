The Best Citrus Juicers, According to Our Test Kitchen

From a squeeze of lemon over grilled fish to lime juice in a classic margarita, citrus adds acidity and brightness to any dish. And while bottled citrus juice may seem convenient, fresh citrus juice is effortless when you have the right tools on hand. So we put the squeeze on manual and electric citrus juicers to determine which ones produce the most juice, yet are also easy to use and clean. Read on to see our top picks for the best citrus juicers.