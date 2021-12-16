The Best Citrus Juicers, According to Our Test Kitchen

Adam Dolge December 16, 2021
From a squeeze of lemon over grilled fish to lime juice in a classic margarita, citrus adds acidity and brightness to any dish. And while bottled citrus juice may seem convenient, fresh citrus juice is effortless when you have the right tools on hand. So we put the squeeze on manual and electric citrus juicers to determine which ones produce the most juice, yet are also easy to use and clean. Read on to see our top picks for the best citrus juicers.

Best Electric Citrus Juicer

Vinci Hands Free Citrus Juicer

Place a halved orange or lemon on the reamer, close the lid, press a button and let the machine do the rest. We tested citrus of all different sizes and the juicer's sensors determined exactly how much pressure to apply. The reservoir holds up to 12 oz. and all detachable components are dishwasher-safe.

Best Manual Citrus Juicer

Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer

This model solved a common problem with many manual juicers: you have to squeeze really hard to extract all the juice. But thanks to its dual gears, little effort is needed to extract every drop. Plus, an inverted strainer catches seeds and most of the pulp, while also reducing splash-back.

Best Compact Citrus Juicer

OXO Good Grips

This was our favorite compact juicer for those times when you need a small amount of juice. The reamer worked well on lemons and limes. (OXO also makes a 2-in-1 Citrus Juicer for larger citrus.) The container even doubles as a measuring cup—handy!

Best Splurge-Worthy Citrus Juicer

Breville The Citrus Press Pro

Breville's sleek electric model is sturdy and packed with features that will help you juice like a pro. Simply place a halved citrus on the cone and gently press the power-assisted lever to squeeze juice into a vessel of your choice. It made quick work of everything from small Key limes to large grapefruit. The undulated fins on the cone ensure citrus is squeezed dry while the drip-stop spout minimizes countertop spillage, meaningless to clean. Plus the removable parts are dishwasher-safe.

