The Best Citrus Juicers, According to Our Test Kitchen
From a squeeze of lemon over grilled fish to lime juice in a classic margarita, citrus adds acidity and brightness to any dish. And while bottled citrus juice may seem convenient, fresh citrus juice is effortless when you have the right tools on hand. So we put the squeeze on manual and electric citrus juicers to determine which ones produce the most juice, yet are also easy to use and clean. Read on to see our top picks for the best citrus juicers.
Best Electric Citrus Juicer
Vinci Hands Free Citrus Juicer
Place a halved orange or lemon on the reamer, close the lid, press a button and let the machine do the rest. We tested citrus of all different sizes and the juicer's sensors determined exactly how much pressure to apply. The reservoir holds up to 12 oz. and all detachable components are dishwasher-safe.
Best Manual Citrus Juicer
Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer
This model solved a common problem with many manual juicers: you have to squeeze really hard to extract all the juice. But thanks to its dual gears, little effort is needed to extract every drop. Plus, an inverted strainer catches seeds and most of the pulp, while also reducing splash-back.
Best Compact Citrus Juicer
OXO Good Grips
This was our favorite compact juicer for those times when you need a small amount of juice. The reamer worked well on lemons and limes. (OXO also makes a 2-in-1 Citrus Juicer for larger citrus.) The container even doubles as a measuring cup—handy!
Best Splurge-Worthy Citrus Juicer
Breville The Citrus Press Pro
Breville's sleek electric model is sturdy and packed with features that will help you juice like a pro. Simply place a halved citrus on the cone and gently press the power-assisted lever to squeeze juice into a vessel of your choice. It made quick work of everything from small Key limes to large grapefruit. The undulated fins on the cone ensure citrus is squeezed dry while the drip-stop spout minimizes countertop spillage, meaningless to clean. Plus the removable parts are dishwasher-safe.