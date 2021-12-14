Ina Garten Says This Is Her 'Favorite' Holiday Food Gift
When it comes to holiday entertaining, Ina Garten is one of our go-to experts on all things menu planning, decorating and gifting. We're already dreaming up the ways we'll take inspiration from Garten's Christmas menu this year, and now we're about to steal her idea for a last-minute gift that just about anyone will love.
Garten took to Instagram this week to share her simple holiday gift recommendation: a basket of fresh, juicy oranges. It's the kind of treat that will brighten up the winter for your giftee and help you support a small business—especially if you buy from The Sisters Market, Garten's retailer of choice.
"Love my gorgeous box of California oranges—Cara Cara and Navel—from @thesistersmarketco," Garten wrote on Instagram. "Best oranges ever and one of my favorite gifts." She tacked on a "#fennel&orangesalad"—perhaps a hint as to how Ina prefers to use her fruit. (We love a good fennel salad—especially one with juicy grapefruit segments.)
The Sisters Market is a women-owned, fifth-generation family-run business, so you know you're in for a labor of love. It's no surprise that the company is slammed with orders this close to Christmas, and it's worth noting that the Cara Cara and Navel oranges that Ina recommends may not make it in time for the holidays—though you still might want to pick up a box for the new year.
Some larger retailers, like Harry & David, do have Cara Cara and Navel oranges that can ship immediately, so you're not totally out of luck! Send a box of about 14 California Navel oranges—that's eight pounds of juicy goodness—for $35, or send twice the quantity for $55. Harry & David also offers California-grown Cara Cara oranges for the same price, plus plenty more sweet-sour citrus fruits. For someone with a particularly sweet tooth, you might want to send a box of Florida Honeybells (buy it: $60 for 16 pounds) in the new year, or Mandarin oranges (buy it: $35 for 13 oranges) that are available to ship right away.
Jaime Milan, EatingWell's senior digital editor, seconds Garten's suggestion for last-minute gifting. "There's nothing more uplifting than eating an orange in the winter," Milan says. She looks forward to the oranges that her parents bring from Florida each year. Just about any orange will certainly serve up a whopping amount of vitamin C, which research has shown can be especially good for heart health and pregnancy. Plus, on a cold winter day, oranges taste like pure sunshine. As Ina says, who wouldn't want that?
If you're looking for further inspiration for delicious gifts, you might try this selection of gift baskets, subscriptions and tasty treats—you'll surely find something for any palate.