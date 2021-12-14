Ina Garten Says This Is Her 'Favorite' Holiday Food Gift

Some larger retailers, like Harry & David, do have Cara Cara and Navel oranges that can ship immediately, so you're not totally out of luck! Send a box of about 14 California Navel oranges—that's eight pounds of juicy goodness—for $35, or send twice the quantity for $55. Harry & David also offers California-grown Cara Cara oranges for the same price, plus plenty more sweet-sour citrus fruits. For someone with a particularly sweet tooth, you might want to send a box of Florida Honeybells (buy it: $60 for 16 pounds) in the new year, or Mandarin oranges (buy it: $35 for 13 oranges) that are available to ship right away.