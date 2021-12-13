The Williams Sonoma Holiday Sale Includes Major Deals on Staub, Le Creuset and KitchenAid—Here's What to Buy

If you're looking for a last-minute gift that will floor a friend or family member, the Staub 4-Quart Cast-Iron Round Oven with Glass Lid (buy it: $100, was $280) is a deal that's tough to resist. "This Staub piece is on par with our Le Creuset pieces," one reviewer says of this petite pot. "The smaller size is great for quick weeknight dinners for a small family with enough room for leftovers for the next day. The clear glass lid is a great tool for new recipes and resisting the urge to peek on how things are progressing." Plus, Williams Sonoma estimates that orders placed before December 21 will arrive in time for Christmas, so you've still got time to stick this deal under the tree.