The Williams Sonoma Holiday Sale Includes Major Deals on Staub, Le Creuset and KitchenAid—Here's What to Buy
Whether you're looking to give a kitchen-obsessed friend a perfect gift or wanting to treat yourself to some new cooking gear, you can't go wrong with adding some colorful cast iron to your arsenal. This even-heating, long-lasting material is so good, we'll use it for just about anything, from making homemade pizza to searing steak and simmering soup.
The only trouble is picking out the perfect cookware for you. Our Test Kitchen editors have hunted down their favorites when it comes to cast-iron Dutch ovens and skillets, and now we're on the hunt for the best deals on those pieces so you can own heirloom-worthy cookware at a fraction of the cost. Williams Sonoma just launched its annual holiday sale that includes plenty of enameled cast iron from brands like Le Creuset and Staub, so you can pick up a skillet, grill pan, Dutch oven or soup pot without breaking the bank.
If you're looking for a classic shape, the Staub 5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Deep Oven (buy it: $200, was $350) is a good size for baking bread, making soup or even eliminating the usual spatter caused by deep-frying. One reviewer says the tall sides make the Dutch oven much easier to handle than some wider Dutch ovens, which can be overly bulky if you don't need them for searing or serving larger groups. "I really enjoy using this piece of cookware," the reviewer said. "It's easier to handle than a wider Dutch oven, and it's become a frequently used item in my kitchen."
But for those who do tend to feed a crowd, the Le Creuset 8-Quart Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven (buy it: $300, was $440) may be the better buy. The wide pot has room to handle whatever you throw at it, from roast chicken to large batches of stock. "I have always wanted a Le Creuset and this was our first piece from them," one reviewer says of this pot. "We just used it to cook an amazing, juicy beef roast for Christmas dinner and we are in love! The color is beautiful and unique."
If you're looking for a last-minute gift that will floor a friend or family member, the Staub 4-Quart Cast-Iron Round Oven with Glass Lid (buy it: $100, was $280) is a deal that's tough to resist. "This Staub piece is on par with our Le Creuset pieces," one reviewer says of this petite pot. "The smaller size is great for quick weeknight dinners for a small family with enough room for leftovers for the next day. The clear glass lid is a great tool for new recipes and resisting the urge to peek on how things are progressing." Plus, Williams Sonoma estimates that orders placed before December 21 will arrive in time for Christmas, so you've still got time to stick this deal under the tree.
No matter what you're in the market for—whether it's a KitchenAid stand mixer or a flashy casserole dish—there's likely a deal in this holiday sale that you won't want to miss. Read on for 12 more deals we have our eyes on this year.
12 More of the Best Deals from Williams Sonoma's Holiday Sale
