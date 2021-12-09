I Hate Wrapping Holiday Gifts—So I'm Buying This Handy Tool to Make It Easier

I am not exaggerating when I say I have been checking Amazon every day for nearly a month, waiting for these helpful holiday tools to come back in stock. Now they're back, and I'm excited to finally get my hands on one. Reviewers say the Elf Aid, which comes in a pack of two for $15, is a dream come true, since it cuts down on wrapping time. "The Little Elf actually cut my Christmas gift wrapping time by two-thirds," one reviewer writes. "It took me a couple of times to get the hang of how to use the Elf, but once I had it, it was simple. The cut is nice and clean, unlike what I was getting by using scissors."