This Seaweed-Infused Body Oil Has Made My Dry Skin Glowy and Soft

I previously mentioned this oil in a story about self-care gifts under $100, but I think it deserves another shout out since I use it every single day. I've also tried Osea's Essential Hydrating Oil on my face, and it's just as yummy as the body oil. I love to use it for facial massage or de-puffing in the morning with my Kaire tool. Though these products are a little pricey (the body oil is $48 and the facial oil is $68), they work really well and I've noticed a serious difference in my skin texture after just a few weeks of use. I can honestly say they're worth every penny, and if you have dry skin, you need both of these products in your beauty arsenal. Give Osea's body and facial oils a try—you and your skin can thank me later.