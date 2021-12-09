6 Stylish Diabetes Bags to Help You Keep Your Supplies Organized
Whether you have type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes, the daily maintenance and monitoring of an invisible disease can be frustrating (to say the least). And if you have diabetes, you know that you can't just leave the house with just your keys and wallet—you also need to make sure you pack lifesaving supplies like insulin pens, lancets, strips or glucose monitors, plus something sweet in case your blood sugar drops.
My husband, Nick, has type 1 diabetes and carries his Omnipod and Dexcom devices with him every day. He doesn't currently use a diabetes bag, and I can't tell you how many times he's accidentally left one of his monitors at home (and how much it worries me). To help him stay organized and keep his supplies within close reach, I'm thinking about buying him one of these diabetes bags. I love that there's a different look and feel for whatever you need—whether you're looking for a travel diabetes bag, something to add a little humor to your day or an insulated diabetes bag, you can find them here.
Best Diabetes Bags to Keep Your Supplies Organized
Best Classic Diabetes Bag
This leather diabetes bag is perfect for folks who prefer a classic, timeless design. The small leather case is 5 inches long, 4 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep and is made to hold your glucose monitor, lancet and test strips. The small bag comes in three colorways (black, red and earthy brown). If you need something a little roomier, the large size is 7.5 inches long, 4.5 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep and is made to hold two insulin pens and a lancet. It also has an upper pocket for additional needle storage, an identification card pocket and room to put an ice gel pack between the two cartridge pens. The large size comes in four stylish colors (brown, tan, black and red).
Cutest Diabetes Bags
This "All You Need Is Love and Insulin" bag is such a cheeky way to corral your diabetes supplies. While it's not super practical for holding things like fragile insulin bottles, it's a cute way to stash snacks or extra supplies in your car or purse. Not into this design? We also love this vintage-inspired one that says ″Good Glucose Vibes.″
Best Diabetes Bag to Keep Supplies Organized
Ditch the mess and clutter with this pouch that'll help you organize all of your diabetes supplies. This case features a large interior pocket to fit insulin pens or glucose tabs, plus a zippered mesh pocket for things like alcohol swabs or medications. There are also elastic loops for your insulin vials, test strips or lancing devices—plus, there's a small trash compartment to stash used test strips (it can hold up to 400 before you need to empty it!). Bonus: It's super compact (it's just 7.25 inches wide, 4.5 inches tall and 1 inch deep), so it's perfect for taking on the go.
Best Travel Diabetes Bag
Hitting the road, but need to keep your insulin cool? This travel diabetes bag is perfect for the job! It's compact (8.2 inches tall by 3.7 inches wide and 1.2 inches deep), lightweight and easily fits into your purse or travel bag. Plus, it comes with two reusable ice packs and has a thermal insulating barrier to help keep your insulin (or snacks) protected and at the perfect temp.
Best Diabetes Purse
No one would ever know this purse was used to hold medical supplies—it looks like a designer bag! Perfect for both everyday use and special occasions, this diabetes purse can stash your supplies in style. But this purse isn't just pretty—it's also practical. There's a phone section, an exterior wallet and an interior pouch that features elastic loops for pens, a mesh pouch and a removable waste pouch for used test strips. This diabetes purse comes in three colors: black, blush and gold. It's 7 inches wide, 4.5 inches tall and 3.25 inches deep and can fit any glucose monitor and/or insulin pens.
Best Customizable Diabetes Bag
Whether you use an insulin pump or pen, this compact kit can fit it all (it's 7.5 inches tall, 5.5 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep). The molded hard-shell design protects your supplies, while the inside features an elastic band to keep devices in place and a mesh accessory pouch to help you store needles, medicine, syringes and more.