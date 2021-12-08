Le Creuset Is Running a 20% off Sale on Its Holiday Collection—Including Dutch Ovens, Mugs and Platters

The colorful collection of Santa- and snowflake-adorned Dutch ovens, platters and cookie jars is so simple and classic, the pieces would fit in with just about any holiday decor or cookware. For those who love their cast-iron pots and pans, Le Creuset has its red Santa Claus Oval Dutch Oven (buy it: $320, was $400; Le Creuset) and the blue or white Snowflake Braiser (buy it: $216, was $270; Le Creuset). The oval Dutch oven has a capacity of more than 6 quarts, so you can serve up hearty soups for the family or roast a cozy chicken, while the 2.25-quart braiser works for casseroles, cinnamon rolls and roasted veggies. Plus, both pieces are so elegant, you can serve from them at the table.