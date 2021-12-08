Le Creuset Is Running a 20% off Sale on Its Holiday Collection—Including Dutch Ovens, Mugs and Platters
Whether you spend the year looking forward to an impressive Christmas dinner or prefer a spread of snacks and appetizers shared with friends and family, there's a decent chance that delicious food will figure into your holiday celebrations this year. If you're still looking for fun dishes and platters to hold your holiday goodies, the Le Creuset Noël Collection will probably have something to tempt you.
The colorful collection of Santa- and snowflake-adorned Dutch ovens, platters and cookie jars is so simple and classic, the pieces would fit in with just about any holiday decor or cookware. For those who love their cast-iron pots and pans, Le Creuset has its red Santa Claus Oval Dutch Oven (buy it: $320, was $400; Le Creuset) and the blue or white Snowflake Braiser (buy it: $216, was $270; Le Creuset). The oval Dutch oven has a capacity of more than 6 quarts, so you can serve up hearty soups for the family or roast a cozy chicken, while the 2.25-quart braiser works for casseroles, cinnamon rolls and roasted veggies. Plus, both pieces are so elegant, you can serve from them at the table.
The broiler- and oven-safe Santa Claus Platter (buy it: $60, was $75; Le Creuset) is perfect for keeping appetizers warm and ready to eat before guests arrive, or reheating your potluck contribution at the host's house. Reviewers call the Santa platter "durable and beautiful," and say it's perfect for cookie-decorating parties or setting out all the supplies for hot cocoa. The glazed surface on that platter and the Joyeux Hostess Tray (buy it: $40, was $50; Le Creuset) makes the platters practically nonstick, so you won't have to worry about parchment or grease before heating up your holiday snacks.
You can add finishing touches to your holiday setup with mugs and spatulas in the collection—there's a wide variety of mugs that include everything from posing reindeer (buy it: $16, was $20; Le Creuset) to shining Christmas trees (buy it: $16, was $20; Le Creuset), plus two spatulas with different smiling Santas (buy it: $10, was $12; Le Creuset). We think these silicone spatulas or mugs would make precious stocking stuffers for the home cook in your life.
You can even pick up the most stylish tin for holiday cookies with the Santa Claus Cookie Jar (buy it: $40, was $50; Le Creuset). This jar doesn't have an airtight seal, so it's better for crisp, biscuit-like cookies, like these Crisp Spice Cookies. Reviewers love it for its style and sturdiness, and one person says it's one of their favorite pieces of holiday decor.
You're sure to find something to suit your kitchen or menu this holiday season, or pick up a piece from the collection for a last-minute holiday gift. It's sure to be a hit with friends who love to host.