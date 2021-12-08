The Royal Family's Florists Just Shared Their Method for Making a Beautiful Holiday Wreath—and It's a Perfect Weekend Project

You'll want to get all your supplies together before you attempt this customizable project. The florists start with a donut-shaped wreath ring, like these from Amazon. Find the size that will work best for your door, or pick up a few rings for a little wreath-making party with friends or family. You'll also want to stock up on some green wire (also called floral wire) to discreetly hold all of your greenery together. The florists in the Instagram video recommend two types: a spool of thin wire to secure your first layer of green, like this set of three, plus some thicker wire to tie together bundles of holly, ivy and whatever else you choose for your wreaths—this pack of wire should do the trick.