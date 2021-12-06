The 7 Best Tools for Your Prettiest Holiday Cookies Yet, According to Reviews

EatingWell Digital Content Director Penelope Wall is a big fan of baking shortbread in her Nordic Ware English Shortbread Pan ($40, Williams Sonoma), which is studded with various designs. For something a little showier, pick up this Nordic Ware Sweet Snowflake design (buy it: $25, Amazon) that's over 30% off now. Reviewers say it's easier to remove the cookies from the pan than you might think, and the recipe that comes with the tin is one you'll be glad to make year after year.