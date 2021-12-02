I'm Terrible at Opening Jars—So I'm Buying This Easy Jar Opener ASAP

Reviewers say the EZ Off is just as handy as they hoped, especially if you bend the suggested rules and install it with the point of the V facing you, so that you can pull the jar towards you as you twist. "Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters," one review reads. "There was one person who suggested placing the opener with the sharp end of the "V" closest to you and with it placed in the front, right corner under your cabinet. I followed those directions and it works perfectly and easily. I have already placed an order for another one for a gift."