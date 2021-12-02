These Are My 7 Favorite Gifts to Give "the Person Who Has Everything"

Everyone has a person on their holiday list who's nearly impossible to shop for. Whether they have discerning taste or just a tendency to buy whatever they need before you can, it can be tough to find the perfect gift for "the person who has everything." These gifts are unique, fun, practical and won't clutter your recipient's home—plus, they start at just $15. Whether you're shopping for your family, friend or Secret Santa this holiday season, these seven gifts are sure to be a hit.