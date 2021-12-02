These Are My 7 Favorite Gifts to Give "the Person Who Has Everything"
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
Everyone has a person on their holiday list who's nearly impossible to shop for. Whether they have discerning taste or just a tendency to buy whatever they need before you can, it can be tough to find the perfect gift for "the person who has everything." These gifts are unique, fun, practical and won't clutter your recipient's home—plus, they start at just $15. Whether you're shopping for your family, friend or Secret Santa this holiday season, these seven gifts are sure to be a hit.
7 Holiday Gifts for "the Person Who Has Everything"
Tea Towels
Last year, I talked about how tea towels are my go-to holiday gift because they're under $20 and endlessly customizable. Whether you take the sentimental route and print a family recipe on a tea towel or go with a cheeky wine one for the vino lover in your life, you really can't go wrong. I've already bought three versions of this custom pet tea towel—and I'm planning to buy another one for a friend this year. (Spoiler alert: They're always a huge hit!)
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Chapped winter lips are no match for this luxe lip mask. Apply it overnight to wake up with softer, pillow-like lips (or just stash one in your purse for on-the-go touch ups like I do). My favorite flavors are the Original (Berry), Gummy Bear, and Peppermint (a new tingly holiday option). You may think $22 is a lot to spend on a lip mask—but trust me, it lasts forever and is worth every penny. Your gift recipient will use it every single day (and it'll come in especially clutch for them during the dry winter season).
Porter Road Meat Box
This box of meat is the perfect gift for the grill master or carnivore in your life. The "Best of Porter Road" box comes with 8 pounds of pasture-raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meat, including dry-aged steak, pork chops, dry-aged ground beef, bacon, country sausage and chorizo. The best part? It can be delivered frozen, right to their doorstep.
Birdseed Wreath
I know this might seem like a silly gift, but I absolutely love birdseed wreaths. Not only are they cute, but they're also practical since wild birds need more energy in the winter when food is scarce. This 5-inch wreath is made from premium birdseed, corn, peanuts and red safflower to attract a variety of beautiful birds to your yard (hello, endless bird watching). Bonus: It's wrapped in eco-friendly, recyclable packaging and comes with biodegradable ribbon.
Cutting Board
This cutting board is so pretty and could easily double as a cheese or charcuterie board. It's made of ironwood (also known as acacia), which is more resistant to bacteria, making it perfect for everyday use. You can slo add in a jar of board oil to help your gift recipient keep their board in tip-top condition.
Plant Candle
I think this 2-in-1 plant candle is the coolest concept. Your recipient can enjoy burning a 12-ounce, soy-blend candle before reusing the ceramic vessel as a planter (planting instructions, dirt, plant food and seeds are all included in the kit). Choose from three scents: Herb Garden (notes of fresh basil, ginger, lemon and clove) that comes with basil seeds; Desert Oasis (notes of lemongrass, clary sage, coconut and cedarwood) that comes with aloe seeds; or Wildflower (notes of green geranium, lilac, eucalyptus and rosewood) that comes with shasta daisy seeds.
Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit
This alcohol-infusing kit comes with dehydrated fruits and spices (just add your favorite spirit, and after a week, you'll have a ready-to-pour cocktail). Choose from five tasty options: Blue Sunday Blueberry Lavender (a mix of dehydrated blueberry, lemon and lavender that's ideal with gin, whiskey or vodka); Navel Gazer Spiced Orange (a mix of dehydrated orange, cinnamon and clove that's ideal with whiskey or bourbon); Parrot Head Strawberry Jalapeño (a mix of dehydrated strawberry, jalapeño and lime that's ideal with tequila or vodka); Island Time Spicy Pineapple (a mix of dehydrated pineapple, cinnamon and cayenne pepper that's ideal with rum, whiskey or vodka); or Rose Ceremony Raspberry Rose (a mix of dehydrated raspberry and dried rose petals that's ideal with vodka or gin).
This alcohol-infusing kit would be cool on its own as a small gift or stocking stuffer, but you could also include a bottle of your recipient's favorite booze to really make their spirits bright.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.