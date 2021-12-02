I Write About Food All Day—Here Are the 25 Food Gifts Actually Worth Giving 

Best New York Bagel: Zucker's Bagels and Smoked Fish Brunch

There's a reason New York is known for its bagels, and Zucker's Bagels and Smoked Fish is as good as it gets. Unlike New Yorkers who have to wait in line to enjoy these delicious bagels, you can spoil your family with a bagel brunch sent from the iconic shop via Goldbelly. For $135, the recipient will receive 28 bagels with options of plain, everything, whole wheat, poppy, sesame, cinnamon raisin, pumpernickel, salt, garlic and onion. Lox and cream cheese are also included—choose from flavors like plain, scallion, vegetable, blueberry, nova and raisin walnut. You can also add smoked fish salad or sweets to the order. This Manhattan feast gets shipped for free on the delivery date of your choosing.