7 Amazon Prime Holiday Gifts Our Editors Swear By for Last-Minute Gifting

Okay, so maybe you can't buy this one on Amazon. But if you pick up a bottle at your favorite store and dress it up with these adorable bottle-sized Christmas sweaters (buy it: $12, Amazon), everyone will have to agree that you've brought the goofiest, most festive gift. The sweaters come in a set of three, so you can gussy up a bottle for your friends and still keep one or two on hand for decorating your own kitchen—or for next year's gifts.