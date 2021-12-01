This Staub Dutch Oven Is Perfect for Soup Season—and It's More Than 65% off Right Now
We're hauling out our favorite soup recipes as the weather gets cooler and the new year approaches. Whether we're making one of these essential winter soups or whipping up a pot of healthy chili, one of the first things we'll be reaching for is our trustiest soup pot—which is often a cast-iron Dutch oven.
Dutch ovens are pretty darn versatile—the enameled cast-iron variety conducts heat evenly, so you can trust it for just about anything, from caramelizing onions to cooking rice for the week. Plus, most Dutch ovens can go right into the oven for big-batch bakes, like casserole for a crowd or a loaf of no-knead bread. And with brands like Le Creuset and Staub on the table, you'll be proud to serve from your Dutch oven at the table.
The only hoop to jump through is finding the Dutch oven of your dreams on sale, and Cyber Monday week deals can help you with that. You don't need to stress over missing the Black Friday deals on cast-iron cookware, especially when the Staub 4-Quart Cast-Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid is still on major sale.
Buy it: Staub 4-Quart Cast-Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid, $136, was $386; Zwilling
You can pick up this glass-lidded pot for nearly a third of its typical asking price, and it's still available in seven colors, from the sleek matte black to the technicolor turquoise, so you can pick the color that best fits your kitchen. (If you have your heart set on the turmeric and sesame shades available exclusively at Food52, you can pick those up right now for the same price. You'll just have to fork over some extra shipping fees.)
Plus, reviewers are obsessed with their 4-quart Staub Dutch oven. It's a petite model, making it perfect for cooking for a smaller group, but reviewers say it's just as versatile as you'd hope. "Excellent heat retention and even heating," one review reads. "Beautiful exterior finish, I don't even think about tucking it away in my pantry or cupboard! Very versatile, I have successfully used mine to braise, fry, stew, sauté, cook rice, make stock, bake bread and other things I'm probably forgetting. I got my cocotte about a year ago and it still looks fresh out of the factory."
The sturdy pot even has a black enameled interior, unlike the light interior in Lodge and Le Creuset pots, so it hides scratches and stains easily. And it's even dishwasher-safe, so you can tuck it into your machine on nights when you're not in the mood to scrub by hand.
Whether you buy one for yourself or pick up one of these beauties as a holiday gift, you know you'll be buying a piece of heirloom-worthy cookware that any cook could find a use for.